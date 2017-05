Man, 26, wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 8:07 p.m., the 26-year-old was in the 12000 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a blue Chevrolet Traverse pulled up in front of him and someone inside fired at him as he ran away, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.