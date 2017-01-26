Man dies 3 days after being shot in Lawndale

A man died Monday afternoon, three days after he was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Cyrus Williams, 19, was shot in the head about 5:40 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 600 block of South Sacramento, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Williams later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said. He lived in the 3600 block of South Lake Park. An autopsy Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.

Police did not have additional information on the shooting. Area North detectives are investigating.