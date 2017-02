Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Edens near Glencoe

A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on the Edens Expressway near north suburban Glencoe, according to state police.

About 2 p.m., the 63-year-old driver crashed his car into a concrete embankment at the ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Tower Road, Illinois State Police said.

The man was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The ramp was expected to reopen about 5:30 p.m.