Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was shot Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was shot in the left arm at 8:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Harding, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man walked into the same hospital more than two hours earlier and told investigators he had been shot a few blocks away in the 1300 block of North Pulaski.