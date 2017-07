Man shot while riding bicycle in Little Village

A man was shot late Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 38-year-old was riding a bicycle at 11:29 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Central Park Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the left hip and right thigh, according to Chicago Police.

He later showed up at Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.