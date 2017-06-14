Man with concealed carry permit fired shots during Loop robbery

A man with a concealed carry permit fired shots while he was being robbed Wednesday afternoon in The Loop.

The man, whose age was unknown, was approached by two males while he was waiting in traffic about 3 p.m. in the 0–100 block of East Wacker Drive, according to Chicago Police. One of the males distracted him while the other grabbed personal property from his vehicle.

The man discharged a firearm and fled from the robbery, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man is a licensed concealed carry holder and is cooperating with police investigators, police said.