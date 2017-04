Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

About 3:10 a.m., the 38-year-old was walking in the 4800 block of South Ada when gunfire erupted and he was struck in the left arm, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, where his condition was stabilized, police said.