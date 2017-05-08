MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Aug. 4-7

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:20 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Humboldt Park

4:39 p.m. Friday — Man shot following argument at Chicago Lawn business

7:55 p.m. Friday — Man, 29, wounded in Austin shooting

8:24 p.m. Friday — 2 shot in Brighton Park

10:15 p.m. Friday — Man shot, seriously wounded in parked vehicle in Gresham

11:20 p.m. Friday — Man shot on sidewalk in Lawndale

1:22 a.m. Saturday — Man shot in chest in Albany Park

5:44 a.m. Saturday – Man in grave condition after Gage Park shooting