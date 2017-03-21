Person found dead in South Loop is Cook County’s 22nd cold death

A person found dead Sunday in the South Loop is the 22nd person to die of cold-related causes this winter in Cook County.

The person, who has not yet been identified, was found in the 1600 block of South Clark and died at 4:51 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found the person died of hypothermia and cold exposure, and their death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

At least 21 other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 22, 2016, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Last winter, at least 22 people died of cold-related causes, according to the medical examiner’s office.