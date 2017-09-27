Photo appears to show CPD officer holding flag, supporting Trump

A Chicago Police officer, in full uniform, appeared in a photo holding a flag next to a sign that voiced support for President Donald Trump, a violation of department policy. | Facebook photo

A newly posted photo appears to show a Chicago Police officer, in uniform, holding an American flag next to a sign that read “I stand for the anthem, I love the American flag, I support my president and the 2nd Amendment,” a violation of department policy.

The photo was posted Tuesday afternoon to the Chicago Code Blue Facebook page, which vocally advocates support for police. In recent days, there have been several posts critical of NFL players dropping to a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.

A department spokesman said the CPD will remind officers about expressing political views “through a roll call training.”

“As we have said before, the rules prohibiting officers from making political statements while in uniform will be applied consistently,” Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement on Wednesday. “This will be no different. The Department will remind all officers about the department’s prohibiting political statements while on duty through a roll call training.”

The photo surfaced two days after the CPD announced it was investigating a photo of what appears to be two uniformed officers who were photographed “taking a knee” in the lobby of a South Side precinct.

Those two officers are facing a reprimand for the photo.

Though Guglielmi said the rules “will be applied consistently,” he did not immediately respond when asked if the officer with the flag will face discipline.