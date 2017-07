Police: Man shot in the face and neck, drives to suburban hospital

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds drove to a west suburban hospital early Wednesday, police said.

About 1:45 a.m., the 22-year-old was shot in the face and neck area and showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to Chicago Police.

He was transferred in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The man was not able to give investigators an address for the shooting or any details, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.