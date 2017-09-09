Semi hits guardrail attenuator on I-65

Traffic was diverted for about two hours after a semi hit a guardrail attenuator on I-65 near Lowell, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Traffic was diverted for about two hours after a semi hit a guardrail early Saturday on I-65 in northwest Indiana.

The 2013 Volvo semi was in the right lane of southbound I-65 near mile marker 242, about two miles north of the Lowell exit, when a car cut it off, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

The semi’s drivers moved to the right as the car tried to pass him, causing the semi to hit a guardrail attenuator, state police said. The incident happened in “a well posted/marked construction zone” and the car kept heading south without stopping.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the semi sustained “extensive disabling damage” to its front end, tire and axle on the passenger side, state police said. The four outer tires and rims on the right side of the trailer were also damaged, and both the semi and the trailer had to be towed.

Traffic was diverted four approximately two hours after the crash, but had returned to normal later Saturday morning, according to state police.