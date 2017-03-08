Thunderstorms expected to move into the region Thursday afternoon and evening could soak the crowds on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Thursday for north central and northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
There is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday morning and a “greater risk of thunderstorms, including the threat of isolated severe storms” mainly after 4 p.m. with a high temperature of 81, according to the weather service. The storms could bring winds of up to 70 mph and a chance of hail up to the size of a quarter.
Lollapalooza starts at noon Thursday in Grant Park. The festival was evacuated because of storms in 2015 and 2012, and conditions were notoriously rainy and muddy in 2014.
There’s a slight possibility — a 20 percent chance — of showers or light rain Friday, with a high of 67 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 78.