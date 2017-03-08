Thunderstorms could shower Lollapalooza crowds Thursday

Attendees run from the rain during Lollapalooza 2014 in Grant Park. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

Thunderstorms expected to move into the region Thursday afternoon and evening could soak the crowds on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Thursday for north central and northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Thursday morning and a “greater risk of thunderstorms, including the threat of isolated severe storms” mainly after 4 p.m. with a high temperature of 81, according to the weather service. The storms could bring winds of up to 70 mph and a chance of hail up to the size of a quarter.

Lollapalooza starts at noon Thursday in Grant Park. The festival was evacuated because of storms in 2015 and 2012, and conditions were notoriously rainy and muddy in 2014.

There’s a slight possibility — a 20 percent chance — of showers or light rain Friday, with a high of 67 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 78.

Strong to severe T-storms possible this afternoon & evening, greatest risk is damaging winds though some hail is also possible. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/Q5lAPEAyFc — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 3, 2017