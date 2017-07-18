Notre Dame and Marquette to play in Maui Invitational, bracket is set

The 33rd annual Maui Invitational announced Tuesday its 2017 Tournament bracket.

The top half of the bracket showcases match ups between Marquette University and VCU, and Wichita State University and the University of California-Berkeley. The bottom half has the University of Notre Dame facing Chaminade University and the University of Michigan is taking on LSU.

The bracket is set-up to have a winning and losing route and each team will play three games.

Here’s the full bracket of the tournament:

Marquette guard Markus Howard and DePaul guard Devin Gage fight for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game. | Darren Hauck/Associated Press

This will be the first time the Fighting Irish will play a Division II school in sixteen seasons. Chaminade, the host school, and Notre Dame played once in 1993 at the tournament. The Fighting Irish won 94-78 and the two teams haven’t played since.

If history repeats itself and Notre Dame wins its opening game, which is Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. CT, the Fighting Irish would face the winner of the Michigan vs. LSU game.

As for Marquette, the Golden Eagles will face the Rams on Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both Marquette and VCU saw first-round exits in March Madness last season. The winner will face the winner of the Wichita State vs. California game on Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. CT, while the losers will play one another Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

The Maui Invitation started in 1984. However, the idea of the tournament was sparked two years before when Chaminade beat the then No. 1 ranked Virginia in December of 1982. This is the 33rd Maui Invitational.

