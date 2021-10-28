Tony Fitzpatrick and birds lead Go & Show: Plus, rut builds, fall mushrooms, last viewing of bridge lifts

An exhibit of Tony Fitzpatrick’s work is at the College of DuPage and focused on his love of birds. (The most recent time I saw Fitzpatrick was at the release party for Bob Dolgan’s original “Monty and Rose.”)

The Tony Fitzpatrick: “Jesus of Western Avenue” exhibition is open at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art on the campus of COD and runs through Jan. 31, 2022. It features more than 90 of Fitzpatrick’s works. (Click here to hear a snippet from a recent WTTW-PBS interview with Tony talking about the important role birds played in his childhood).

I did not realize, but he is an alum of COD.

“So much of my creative life began at the College of DuPage,” Fitzpatrick said in the release announcing his exhibit. “I did my first acting here. I started to seriously write poetry here. I made artmaking my life here.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 6 p.m. The museum is closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

For info, go to TheCCMA.org.

Publicist Ann Fink suggested that when I go I should also take in Russell R. Kirt Prairie, an 18-acre natural area, and an Ecological Study Area, a 15-acre natural area. Point taken.

RUT: Whether you are driving in areas with deer (rural, suburban or urban does not matter), deer are moving. The peak is probably two weekends away. My point is that if you are a driver, pay attention. Big bucks are not paying attention, except for one thing (does). And if you are a bowhunter, better have your butt in the stand very soon. I had hoped to get out today, but the week got away from me.

FALL MUSHROOMS: Even with the cool weather, I am receiving notes and questions about fall mushrooms. While I enjoy fall mushrooms and looking for them, my knowledge is rudimentary. I highly suggest utilizing the brain power on the Illinois Mycological Association Facebook page. I may still get in some serious searching for fall mushrooms.

FALL BRIDGE LIFT VIEWING: Bridge Lift Viewings at the Bridgehouse Museum have only this Saturday, Oct. 30, remaining. Tickets are $12 and reservations are required. Email bridgehousemuseum@gmail.com or call 312-977-0227 to make your reservation.

While I have watched the bridge lifts many times while stuck in my vehicle, it would probably be far more comfortable and interesting to view bridge lifts on the Chicago River in a formal and learning setting. My problem is Saturday mornings are tough for me.

The museum had this note: