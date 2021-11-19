Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 2:45 to 8:45 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini. The Lunar Eclipse occurs at 2:57 a.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to enlighten others about something important that interests you. (You like being the first to tell someone something or the first to deliver important news.) Today, you can trust your instincts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might find that you emotionally identify with your possessions more than usual today. You have a strong attachment to something. Be careful that you don’t get caught up defending something that doesn’t really matter to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign. This happens for two days every month, and when it occurs it means you will be more emotional than usual. However, it also means that you will have slightly better luck than all the other signs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re tempted to withdraw and keep to yourself, which is fine. Possibly, relations with females might be a bit strained. Don’t worry if you choose not to socialize, because this an ideal day to cocoon somewhere and catch your breath.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your emotional contact with a friend or a member of a group is important to you today. This is why you feel protective about someone and want to support them. You might even feel jealous if they pay attention to someone else. (This happens to everyone at times.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today the moon is at the top of your chart, which tends to call attention to you. Perhaps some aspect of your personal life will be on public display. Nevertheless, people will sense that you are more sensitive and responsive to their needs, which they will appreciate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you long for adventure and a chance to do something different! In a perfect world, you would travel somewhere exciting! At the very least, do something that lets you break free from your daily routine so that you can shake things up a bit. Enjoy seeing new faces and places!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your emotional response to others is more intense than usual. You might feel possessive about your share of something. You might envy what someone else has or wish to possess it. This is a temporary feeling.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in the sign that is directly opposite your sign, which means your attention will be drawn to your most personal relationships. This placement of the moon can make conflict with others more emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions. Be cool. Count to three before you respond.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have to work for the benefit of someone else or perform some kind of service. You also might be more interested in your own personal health concerns and possibly, more involved with a pet. You have decided to display a smiling face to your outer world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, fun-loving day for you. It’s an excellent day for romance and flirtations. You will enjoy social outings and sports events. Playful activities with kids will also appeal. Accept invitations to have fun, especially if they involve the enjoyment of the arts and the hospitality world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’ll be happy to cocoon at home today and relax among familiar surroundings. You might be more involved than usual with a female family member. It’s the perfect time to do some navel gazing. Take it easy.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, director Jodie Foster (1962) shares your birthday. You are very charismatic. You’re confident, independent and powerful. You are easy-going, friendly and well-informed. You are also a natural leader. This is a wonderful year for you because it is a year where you are seeking recognition for your efforts. Expect promotions, kudos, awards and acknowledgement from your peers. You deserve whatever comes his way — enjoy this moment.