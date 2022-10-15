The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

After 11:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you have lots of energy to express yourself, which is why conversations with siblings, relatives and daily contacts will be dynamic, even explosive. (Perhaps over the top.) Later in the day, you’ll have big plans for where you live or for a family get-together. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have strong opinions about financial matters, especially about how you earn your money or how you spend it. (Be smart and heed the moon alert.) Later in the day, you’ll be restless and eager to talk to others. Take a short trip if possible. Get involved!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today begins with the moon in your sign, lined up with fiery Mars. (Yikes!) This can make you aggressive! Strong feelings, and even outbursts of anger are likely. (Others will think you’re opinionated!) Later in the day, money issues will be important. In fact, you might boost your income. (Or deplete it by going shopping.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pace yourself this morning and take it easy, even if something going on behind the scenes ruffles your feathers. After 11:30 a.m. Chicago time the moon will be in your sign, which gives you a marvelous boost of energy plus increased good fortune. Wait for the good times.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Be patient with friends and members of groups this morning, especially if you are in competition with someone. People are a tad aggressive — including you. Later in the day, you feel happier! You will appreciate who you are, and what you have.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This morning you might be aggressive and ambitious about going after what you want. Or possibly, you will encounter a parent, boss or authority figure, including the police, who is equally aggressive. Avoid these conflicts! Later in the day, warm relations with friends and groups will please you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Steer clear of controversial subjects this morning because you don’t need this angst. Stay mellow. Don’t take the bait. Instead, wait until this afternoon when, suddenly, you look good to everyone! People see you as successful, happy and full of largess.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Disputes about shared property, who owns what, inheritances or boundaries might take place this morning. Nasty stuff. Try to avoid this if you can. Ironically, in the afternoon, everything is upbeat and friendly. Today is an example of how timing is everything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with partners and close friends this morning because the moon is opposite your sign lined up with fiery Mars, which will definitely promote tension and conflict with someone. Later in the day, all is well, especially because gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way. Yay!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Disputes about pets, your work, or even something related to your health might occur this morning. You don’t need this. Therefore, wait until later in the day when relations with partners and close friends are warm and upbeat. Make travel plans!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Romantic partners might be in conflict early this morning. Likewise, parents might be impatient with their kids. Use self-restraint and inner discipline to get through this challenging time because later in the day, you’re happy! Work-related travel might appeal.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid conflict at home or with a family member early this morning. Just refuse to be part of the conversation. Later in the day, you will enjoy social outings, fun times with kids, sports events and the arts. Today is a beautiful illustration about how timing is everything. Wait for the happy choices.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dominic West (1969) shares your birthday. You can be seductive and convincing when dealing with others. You are confident. You are also idealistic because you want to contribute to society. Simplicity will be the key to life for you this year. Focus on your health. Physical exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Stars at Noon’: Convoluted plot, miscast lead spoil political thriller in Nicaragua
Not quite a revelation, Chris Rock’s Chicago Theatre show still satisfies
100,000 tulip bulbs to be planted on South Side vacant lots
Rensselaer, Indiana, has become a mural hot spot, drawing people from the Chicago area, elsewhere
Dear Abby: Son lives at home, seldom works and wastes his money
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
The Latest
Wheaton North’s Max Howser (11) rolls out and looks down field for a receiver.
High School Football
How the Super 25 fared in Week 8
Scores from all the ranked teams.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Wheaton North’s Matt Kudzaj (16) tucks the ball away and heads for the end zone to score on a 64-yard touchdown.
High School Football
Matt Kuczaj’s late heroics lead Wheaton North past Geneva
The Falcons won a thriller 20-13 thanks to two huge plays from wide receiver/defensive back Matt Kuczaj.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown speaks in East Garfield Park in May at a news conference on public safety, where he was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right).
Columnists
Chicago crime rate the talk of other U.S. cities
It’s a common, media-driven perception in Little Rock that Chicago is a terribly dangerous place, but the Arkansas city’s per capita homicide rate is actually worse than Chicago’s.
By Gene Lyons
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, applaud at a bill-signing ceremony at the at Chicago Cultural Center in 2019.
News
Pritzkers release tax returns: Last year’s $18.5 million in taxable income more than triple previous year
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also show the Pritzkers paid $4,733,028 in federal taxes and $883,780 in state taxes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Br._Konrad.png
Obituaries
Brother Konrad Diebold led St. Patrick High School for 26 years
“He preached the importance of touching hearts and created such a great atmosphere, a real strong family culture,” said Joe Schmidt, another former school president.
By Mitch Dudek
 