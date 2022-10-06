Whitehurst twins lead Goode past Vocational and pick up a scholarship offer

Senior Martese Whitehurst ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of Goode’s 44-0 win against Vocational and it wasn’t even the highlight of his Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Martese and his brother Marques were offered scholarships to attend Trinity University in Texas. The twins play both ways on the Goode football team and produce in the classroom as well, which allows Division 3 schools to offer scholarships based on academics.

“It was mad to get that offer,” Martese Whitehurst said. “I was so speechless. We told mom and dad and they were very proud.”

Martese had 10 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns and Marques contributed four carries for 83 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown run.

“All I saw was green on the opening touchdown run,” Martese Whitehurst said. “I just took off. It’s my second touchdown run of the season on the first play. I had one against Comer as well. I need to give thanks to the line for all the big blocks.”

Goode has advanced to the state playoffs the last two seasons in Class 5A, losing to Nazareth both times. The school, which opened in 2012, has managed to couple football success with quality academics. Goode has a partnership with Daley College that allows students to take classes and even earn an associate’s degree.

“Marques is on track to graduate with an associate’s degree and his high school diploma,” Goode coach Terrence McClarn said. “Martese will have about 25 to 30 college credits by the time he graduates.”

Goode has a football field with stands, tennis courts and separate softball and baseball fields. It’s a unique feel for a Public League school. It even smells like cookies.

“Sometimes we get a little hungry smelling that Nabisco factory during practice,” McClarn said. “A lot of kids want to come here because it is a great opportunity. It’s a lottery so we don’t always get all the athletes we are interested in.”

Quick start for Goode. Martese Whitehurst had a 64-yard TD run on the first play. Now Calveion Williams adds a 5-yard TD run.



Knights lead Vocational 14-0, 1Q pic.twitter.com/9fixtIkXrN — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 6, 2022

The Vikings (6-1, 5-0 Red-Southeast) have qualified for the state playoffs for the third consecutive season.

“My brother and I just started playing football freshman year,” Marques Whitehurst said. “We’ve been getting better progressively along with the team. This season we want to win that first state playoff game. We’ve been working towards it for four years.”

Goode lost to Young 23-0 in Week 2 and won a close game against Comer in Week 4 but hasn’t been tested otherwise, shutting out three opponents.

“We have to tighten up on the mistakes that we made in this one,” McClarn said. “That was the focus after the game because those are the things that hurt us in the state playoffs.”

