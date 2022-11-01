The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Outdoors Sports

A nocturnal buck turns out in daylight and becomes Buck of the Week

A big buck, who was primarily nocturnal, showed up in the daylight and Steven Sturtevant turned him into Buck of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A nocturnal buck turns out in daylight and becomes Buck of the Week
Steven Sturtevant is all smiles with his big buck.

Steven Sturtevant is all smiles with his big buck.

Provided

With 80 degrees the fourth weekend of October, Steven Sturtevant didn’t want to climb into the deer stand, but he did. It paid off with an 8-pointer with a 1-inch sticker in Kane County.

“I have been getting trail cam photos of this guy since August, none were in daylight hours,” he emailed.

The big buck finally showed in daylight. A few days later, opportunity came.

“I had a handful of does pass through, then, at last light, he made his mistake,” he emailed.

His hunting partner Jim Gellner came to help with the buck.

“Jim drove 45 minutes to help me load him up and get him in the cooler,’ he emailed. “That’s what partners do.”

Having just turned 71, Sturtevant has life lessons.

“I have totally changed my approach to hunting,” he emailed. “I try to pick out two target bucks and pass on everything else. It’s so rewarding.”

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Outdoors
Targeting northern pike with muskie lures on the Chicago lakefront
Clean Water Act in beer labels, suburban white squirrel, rare pheasant sighted & Springsteen catfish
‘Birds are congregated where there is food with water on its feet,’ INHS’s aerial waterfowl survey
The mystery of the disturbed fencing at LaBagh Woods and Forest Glen Woods
The hen-to-rooster ratio changed for Illinois’ controlled pheasant hunting, which starts soon
Pay-up time for parking and pier passes for anglers on the Chicago lakefront
The Latest
Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol will replace Tony La Russa as manager of the White Sox.
White Sox
White Sox to name Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Royals bench coach will replace Tony La Russa.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Four people were injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
News
Chicago mayor’s security detail fires shots in Logan Square
No injuries have been reported, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB could keep the rule placing a runner on second base in extra innings.
MLB
MLB’s extra-inning ‘ghost runner’ rule could stick around
“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Chicagoans vote in the 2022 Illinois primary election.
Elections
Chicago voters needing language help at polls will have less of it on Election Day
A new state law that reduced the number of voting precincts means fewer bilingual ballots and election judges across six languages.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show
Music
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says
Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 