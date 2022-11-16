Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to ask for a favor from someone. It’s also an excellent day to approach a bank for a loan or a mortgage because doors will open for you. People are willing to help you. It’s the perfect day to conclude a deal or sign contracts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a wonderful day for important discussions with partners and close friends because people will be cooperative and eager to share their information. Everyone wants the same result, which is why everyone is on the same page. There is a general feeling of mutual trust.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a positive day at work for you because you are upbeat and optimistic. In particular, it’s an excellent day to work with groups. Meetings will go well because ideas will build upon each other and the results will please everyone. Work-related travel is likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fun-filled, playful day! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy fun times with children. Tap into your creative juices because you will be productive and confident about exploring your artistic talents. Meet friends for fun times. This is a wonderful date day.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is definitely a feel-good day. Furthermore, the sun is in your sign, which will give you a slight edge over all the other signs. Why not ask the universe for a favor? Family discussions will go well. This is also a wonderful day to entertain at home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is great day for a short trip because you’re eager to do something to expand your world. You feel upbeat, positive and confident! This is also a good day to learn or study something. You might also make plans for the future, especially about creating organizational systems.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Business and commerce are favored today because Mercury is in your Money House dancing with lucky, moneybags Jupiter. “There’s gold in them thar hills!” Act upon your money-making ideas. Share your ideas with others because you might enrich your coffers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Mercury is in your sign dancing with lucky, money-bags Jupiter, which means this is a great day to make plans, or organize activities, or have intellectual stimulating discussions with others. You mind is sharp today, and you are quick to see the big picture with all its potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Venus is in your sign today, which will pave the way for smooth schmoozing with others because you will be diplomatic and charming with everyone. This is also an excellent day to do research of any kind because you will joyfully plunge into a quest for answers to your questions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A popular day! Enjoy hanging out with younger people because they will enthuse and inspire you. In fact, a discussion with someone younger might cause you to rethink your future goals. (“Maybe I should quit my job and buy a motorcycle?”) You feel adventurous today!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today because you are optimistic and adventurous in your thinking. You might suggest big ideas that you were once afraid to entertain? You might see ways to be successful in dealing with foreign interests? Anything is possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is wonderful day to study and explore philosophical, metaphysical subjects. Discussions about politics and religion will be surprisingly upbeat and illuminating. This is the perfect day to make travel plans for the future. You intend to go places!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Video game developer Shigeru Miyamoto (1952) shares your birthday. You are sensitive and private; and yet, independent, lively, determined, and strong. (An interesting combination.) You are very perceptive and creative. This year has been one of service, especially to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself. Enroll in courses or consider a makeover.

