Horoscope for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1 PM to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that. The moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be clear in discussions about legal issues, medical matters or travel plans because things are a bit wishy-washy. Make no assumptions. Make sure that others understand what you mean and vice versa, that you get what they are saying. Guard against future misunderstandings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day for financial negotiations and major expenditures, in part due to the moon alert, but also, because all kinds of communications are subject to confusion and incorrect assumptions. Not good when your money is involved!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have important discussions with a partner, spouse or close friend. If so, it will be obvious to you that this conversation is like two ships passing in the night. Therefore, postpone important discussions for another day. Everything is hazy today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Don’t expect too much of yourself at work, or in any task that you set for yourself. Lower your expectations because not only are you tired, you might be fuzzy thinking as well. On top of that, your communications with others might worsen befuddled situations. Oy vey.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Romantic disappointment is possible. However, be aware that many conversations today are confused and full of wrong assumptions. Therefore, do not act or do anything you will later regret. Sit tight and tread water until Sunday when you will have a clearer idea of what’s happening.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some people have a tryptophan hangover today from yesterday’s turkey dinner. This is why conversations with family members are a bit confusing. It’s also why a general sense of lethargy seems to pervade your day. Don’t worry about this. Don’t initiate anything important.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your thinking is a bit fuzzy today, which is why you will be wise to postpone important decisions until Sunday. Let things settle, so that you have a clearer picture of what it is you want to do. Likewise, local travel and learning might be sources of confusion as well. Cope as best you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for important financial negotiations, including spending money. If you do have to talk money, make every effort to be extra clear. Assume nothing. Furthermore, don’t assume that you have a clear idea or that the other party does. Confusion and possible deceit are possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you feel low energy. Issues are unclear. You might not know what others expect? Or you might be confused by a conversation with someone. In part, this is because you probably feel lethargic and less enthusiastic about something. (Turkey hangover?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is a confusing day, which is why issues seem to be murky and unclear. On top of this, your energy is flagging, which is why you want to hide somewhere with your favorite snack. (Actually, if you can arrange this, by all means do so.) Play things low-key today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although this continues to be a popular time for you, communications with friends, groups and organizations are confused today and full of misunderstandings. On top of this, you find it hard to put all of yourself into whatever you’re doing. Relax. Join the club.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Double check important conversations with bosses, parents, the police or anyone in a position of authority because confusion is rampant today. In part, this is because people are lackadaisical and too tired to clarify potential confusion. Wait until Sunday.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Christina Applegate (1971) shares your birthday. You set high standards for yourself. You are rational, hard-working and idealistic. You want to make a difference. This is a year of service for you, particularly to family. Therefore, it’s important to take care of yourself, so that you have something to offer to others. You might consider a makeover?

