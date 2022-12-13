We’ve heard more from our readers in 2022. Let’s keep the dialogue going

The best thing about being a journalist is having the chance to learn new things.

This year, I and the other members of the Sun-Times Editorial Board learned so much more about our readers — because we made more of an effort to solicit and publish opinion pieces and letters to the editor.

Journalists are always eager to share the news they have uncovered. As opinion writers, the board is always eager, as well, to share its viewpoint on important news and issues.

But a strong newspaper also has to do a lot of listening — that’s where letters to the editor and opinion pieces, or op-eds, come into play — and then share that feedback with the broader community.

The editorial board made more of an effort to do that this year. We published guidelines for submitting op-eds and letters. And for the International Day of Democracy in September, we asked readers to tell us their views on the crisis in American democracy. Dozens of readers — from places as diverse as Roseland on the Far South Side, suburbs like Glenview and Elmhurst, villages like Manteno, and Austin on the West Side — did so. The Sun-Times is now publishing more content from readers, and we want to keep it up.

It’s hard to pick just a few standouts, but here are a few op-eds that had a real impact on us — and, we hope, on the Chicago area as a whole. Check out more in our Other Views section.



If you’re a policy expert, public figure, activist, civic leader — or just someone who cares about the city and has a viewpoint you want to share — check out our guidelines and write to us at opinions@suntimes.com or letters@suntimes.com.

Lorraine Forte is the editorial page editor of the Sun-Times.

