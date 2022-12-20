The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Driver charged with striking 7-year-old boy and fleeing the scene in Humboldt Park

Jennifer Garcia was allegedly driving in the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue when she struck the boy in April of this year,

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Driver charged with striking 7-year-old boy and fleeing the scene in Humboldt Park
Man charged in connection to a crash Feb. 21, 2021 in Rolling Meadows.

Sun-Times file photo

A driver has been charged with hitting a 7-year-old boy and seriously injuring him, then fleeing the scene last spring in Humboldt Park.

Jennifer Garcia, 39, was driving in the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue when she struck the boy on April 14, Chicago police said.

She was arrested Monday near her home in the Portage Park neighborhood and charged with felony counts of fleeing the scene and failing to report an accident, police said.

Garcia was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Next Up In News
Company behind Lollapalooza to fund new pickleball courts, refurbish tennis courts in Grant Park
Toy drive with a twist in Little Village: kids get vouchers for Discount Mall vendors
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
Former Chicago police detective accused of forcing woman to have sex after he was assigned to investigate an attack against her
Chicago winter wallop: Blizzard, dangerous wind chills, half-foot of snow predicted
Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who once left a game at Wrigley to sit with Cubs fans, dies at 62
The Latest
merlin_110478896.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Inmigrantes sudamericanos celebran su primera Navidad en Chicago
Migrantes recién llegados de Venezuela y Colombia disfrutan de una fiesta navideña en el centro Shield of Hope del Salvation Army, pero muchos extrañan a sus seres queridos que dejaron atrás.
By Ambar Colón
 
Michael Dornfeld, 6, of Glen Ellyn, caught his first norther pike while ice fishing on Lake Puckaway in Wisconsin with his dad Courtney. Provided by Mike Norris
Sports
Building ice, ice fishing and ongoing lakefront perch
Building ice going into the holidays leads this sprawling, raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, but there’s also ongoing perch fishing on the Chicago lakefront.
By Dale Bowman
 
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion.
NBA
Suns, Mercury franchises to be sold for $4 billion
Mortgage executive and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia is set to purchase the teams from Robert Sarver.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Kassandra Scott, 71, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side.
Chicago
Company behind Lollapalooza to fund new pickleball courts, refurbish tennis courts in Grant Park
C3 Presents has donated $500,000 to the Chicago Park District.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A family from St. Louis browses Agus Landa’s toy shop in the iconic Discount Mall, in the Little Village neighborhood.
Little Village
Toy drive with a twist in Little Village: kids get vouchers for Discount Mall vendors
The Una Buenanoche toy drive, scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, will give 500 children $20 vouchers that can be spent at participating shops in the Discount Mall.
By Michael Loria
 