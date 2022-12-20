Driver charged with striking 7-year-old boy and fleeing the scene in Humboldt Park
Jennifer Garcia was allegedly driving in the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue when she struck the boy in April of this year,
A driver has been charged with hitting a 7-year-old boy and seriously injuring him, then fleeing the scene last spring in Humboldt Park.
Jennifer Garcia, 39, was driving in the 900 block of North Hamlin Avenue when she struck the boy on April 14, Chicago police said.
She was arrested Monday near her home in the Portage Park neighborhood and charged with felony counts of fleeing the scene and failing to report an accident, police said.
Garcia was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.
