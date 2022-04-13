The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Big fish, kids & gateways: Big flathead catfish caught & released from the Rock River latest example

Here’s the saga of Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, wrangling in a really big flathead catfish from the Rock River with joy.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Big fish, kids & gateways: Big flathead catfish caught & released from the Rock River latest example
Walker Gosa (left), Kash Gustafson (thumbs up) and Mason Mitton joyfully pose with their 48-pound flathead catfish before release on the Rock River. Provided photo

Walker Gosa (left), Kash Gustafson (thumbs up) and Mason Mitton joyfully pose with their 48-pound flathead catfish before release on the Rock River.

Provided

I have a new favorite for kids and big fish story and photo.

It’s Walker Gosa, 6, Kash Gustafson, 7, and Mason Mitton, 7, catching and releasing a 48-pound flathead catfish on the Rock River earlier this spring. The three boys are from Port Byron.

“No new record sturgeons, yet, but we did get some kids on a monster flathead,” Troy Gustafson emailed last week. “We had them take turns fighting it. Took them forever to get it in.”

Gustafson briefly held the Illinois record for shovelnose sturgeon before his uncle Marty Gustafson bested him in December (Jan. 8, 2022 Sun-Times).

When Troy Gustafson emailed that the flathead ate a piece of gizzard shad, I mentioned that one of my life dreams is to catch a 50-pound flathead.

“Yeah, they have me beat!” he replied. “I would like a 50 as well. We were surprised. You could tell it was a big fish, but 48 was not expected! They worked together and eventually drug it in. Pretty funny. We were happy the hook held for them. Took a good 10 minutes anyway. That rod is just an old Ugly Stik and it definitely got a workout. Mason had the net ready but eventually i just grabbed it because with the current they were having troubles getting it to fit in there.”

I understand that fitting-in-the-net with a 46-inch fish.

A video of the catch is on the Team Catfishing Adventures Facebook page.

My all-time kids and big-fish photo before this came in the spring of 2018 (June 13, 2018 Sun-Times) when the Marx clan—Kelly, Parker, Connor—of Winnetka showed utter joy at a big smallmouth bass caught near Buckingham Fountain.

The Fish of the Week photo of the Marx clan — Kelly (from left), Parker,&nbsp;and Connor—of Winnetka smiling at the big smallmouth bass, caught near Buckingham Fountain, and held by Connor in 2018 remains an all-time classic. Provided photo

The Fish of the Week photo of the Marx clan — Kelly (from left), Parker,and Connor—of Winnetka smiling at the big smallmouth bass, caught near Buckingham Fountain, and held by Connor in 2018 remains an all-time classic.

Provided

On a personal level, my favorite is our daughter Sara, at 4, catching her first fish, a yellow perch, on opening day of perch season at Navy Pier on July 1, 2005. I like to think that had something to do with her being in “Earth, Society and Environmental Sustainability” at the University of Illinois.

Yes, big fish, well, any fish, are gateways to the outdoors.

ICASSTT

Minooka High School went 1-2 at the Illinois Coaches and Student State Tournament Trail’s 80-boat field at Braidwood Lake Saturday with Hunter Petrovic and Andrew Kay winning with 16 pounds, 3 ounces. Click here for a full breakdown.

Illinois hunting

With turkey season now open statewide, here is a reminder that morel hunting is not allowed before 1 p.m. at public sites open to turkey hunting.

Wild things

Speaking of morel mushrooms, finds on the Illinois Morel Mushrooms Facebook page were as far north as Mason and Vermilion counties by Sunday. I suspect rain and warmth will change that map greatly this week.

Stray Cast

Michael Kopech and baseball is like muskies and fishing.

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks unable to match Kings’ desperation in eighth straight loss
Luis Robert puts on a show in White Sox’ home opener
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock land on injured list; Jimmy Lambert to start Thursday
Illinois gamblers bet $286 million on March Madness
Cubs’ Drew Smyly shuts down Pirates; Seiya Suzuki homers twice in win
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot after fight inside home in Washington Heights
About 2:10 a.m., the 25-year-old was inside a home in the 1500 block of West 94th Street, when he began to fight with a male he knew.
By Jermaine Nolen
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Gresham
Person found dead with gunshot wound after fire breaks out in house in Gresham
The 49-year-old man was found on the first floor of a residence in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
image_from_ios.jpg
Chicago
Man killed, 2 others seriously hurt in West Side porch collapse
The collapse happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I still cry over baby I gave up 45 years ago
Birth mother has suffered depression and yearns for a connection with the adult child, who isn’t interested.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
l.JPG
Movies and TV
Engrossing ‘Outer Range’ wrangles a ranch family into the unknown, like a supernatural ‘Yellowstone’
Josh Brolin perfectly cast as the patriarch keeping a big secret on rewarding Prime Video series.
By Richard Roeper
 