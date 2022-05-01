The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
2 men shot in Loop alley near Theater District

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Sun-Times Wire
   
2 men shot in Loop alley near Theater District
Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Loop near the Theater District.

The men, 27 and 55, were in an alley in the 100 block of North Wabash Street when someone opened fire just before 5 p.m., Chicago police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand and the older man was struck in the head, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Police deployed additional resources to the Theater District Sunday evening. “We will continue to monitor the area and work closely with the Cook County sheriff’s police to enhance safety in our Theater District,” the department said in a statement.

The Sunday evening performance of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” at the Nederlander Theatre at 24 W. Randolph — about two blocks from the shooting — was canceled though the shooting wasn’t specifically given as the reason.

An official statement released to the media stated: “Due to an earlier disturbance in the Loop on Sunday afternoon, May 1, the evening performance of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” was cancelled. No other Broadway In Chicago productions were affected.”

