Chicago police officer shot in University Village, police say
Police were dispatched to an “officer down” Friday morning to the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, according to police scanner traffic.
A Chicago police officer was shot in the University Village neighborhood Friday morning, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital but his condition was not known, Ahern said on Twitter.
Police were dispatched to an “officer down” call around 8:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, according to police radio traffic.
Ahern said the gunman was being sought.
Additional details were not released.
