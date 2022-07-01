The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police officer shot in University Village, police say

Police were dispatched to an “officer down” Friday morning to the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, according to police scanner traffic.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Chicago police officer shot in University Village, police say
Police tape at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago police officer was shot in the University Village neighborhood Friday morning, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital but his condition was not known, Ahern said on Twitter.

Police were dispatched to an “officer down” call around 8:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, according to police radio traffic.

Ahern said the gunman was being sought.

Additional details were not released.

Next Up In Crime
Mass shooting in the Loop leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded
14-year-old boy among 4 killed by gunfire in Chicago Thursday, 13-year-old boy among 12 others wounded
Boy, 15, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in Kenwood shooting
Man killed in McKinley Park shooting
Man fatally shot on South Side
The Latest
BULLS_PACERS.JPG
Sports Media
Feud for thought: These Chicago rivalries are worthy of documentary treatment
ESPN’s documentary on the Avalanche-Red Wings rivalry was so good, it made me want docs for rivalries with Chicago teams. That got me thinking: What could those be?
By Jeff Agrest
 
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 opinion striking down a New York gun-control law. Now, a federal judge in Chicago is weighing whether the ruling applies to other gun-control laws, including the city of Chicago’s ban on laser gun sights.
The Watchdogs
Judge looks to Supreme Court gun ruling as he weighs whether to shoot down Chicago ban on laser sights
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. has asked lawyers in a Chicago gun-rights suit to weigh in on whether Justice Clarence Thomas’s majority opinion affects the city’s ban.
By Frank Main
 
A police officer was injured in an incident June 16, 2022, in Humboldt Park.
Crime
Mass shooting in the Loop leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded
The shooting happened near Van Buren and Wells streets, in the same area where four people were shot in early May.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom loves me but won’t accept I’m a trans man
The teen is heartbroken that mother won’t discuss the subject or use the new name or pronouns.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
IMG_4197.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Most Guys Are Losers’: Boyfriend meets the Naperville parents in a sweet Midwestern rom-com
Predictable tale wins us over with breezy style and some familiar faces.
By Richard Roeper
 