Man charged with shooting Chicago police officer in Little Italy

A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police officer Friday morning in Little Italy.

Jalen Vales, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer, police said.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

Vales allegedly shot the officer as he stepped off an elevator while answering a call of a domestic disturbance, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

The officer was driven to Stroger Hospital, about a mile away, by a police officer from the University of Illinois at Chicago who had also responded to the scene, Brown said.

He suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and was undergoing surgery, but was alert and talking, Brown said. Police said his condition was “serious but stable.”

Vales allegedly attempted to shoot another officer, police said.

Officers had been sent to the 1300 block of West Taylor Street for a domestic call around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher told them that a 911 caller’s “daughter is texting her that the live-in boyfriend beat her up. The offender is known to carry a gun.”