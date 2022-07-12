The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: Grilled flat iron steak is both filling and delicious

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: Grilled flat iron steak is both filling and delicious
For a special family meal, serve grilled flat iron steak.

For a special family meal, serve grilled flat iron steak.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Grilled flat iron steak

Combine 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, 2 teaspoons minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto 1 beef flat iron steak (about 1 pound). Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals.

Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (or 12 to 16 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steak across the grain into thin slices; season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese; serve.

Black bean salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 ears fresh corn

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1 ripe avocado, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

Cook corn in boiling water 5 minutes; cool and cut kernels from cobs. Whisk together lime juice, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add corn, beans and remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Per serving: 184 calories, 7 grams protein, 8 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 311 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Chicken pitas with tzatziki

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound well-trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1 small cucumber, seeded and grated

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

4 pieces flatbread or pocketless pitas, warmed

1 small head Romaine, leaves torn if large

8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Heat oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season chicken with cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Cook 5 or 6 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic. Top each piece of flatbread with Romaine, chicken and tomatoes and sauce.

Per serving: 351 calories, 34 grams protein, 10 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 107 milligrams cholesterol, 493 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Tagine of salmon with lemon and capers

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes; marinating time: 1 to 2 hours

Cooking time: 25 minutes; cooling time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the herb mixture:

1 cup coarsely chopped flatleaf parsley

1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

Juice of 2 lemons

1 1/2 tablespoons spicy or regular paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, freshly ground

2 1/2 pounds salmon fillet

For the vegetables:

1 onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces fennel, thinly sliced

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

2 pounds plum tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/3 cup capers, rinsed

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Combine all herb mixture ingredients. Rub mixture on all sides of salmon. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours. For vegetable bed: Combine vegetables; toss, season with salt and pepper and toss again. Place vegetable mixture in oven-safe casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove salmon from refrigerator until oven is heated. Place salmon on top of vegetables. Cover; bake 25 minutes or until salmon is cooked through. Cool 5 minutes. Serve salmon with vegetables and resulting broth.

Per serving: 289 calories, 26 grams protein, 16 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 345 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Grilled mozzarella and pecorino with tomato and basil sandwiches

For a no-meat meal: Coat 8 thin slices of Italian bread with a thin coat of butter. Put 4 slices, coated side down, on a cutting board. Top with some grated mozzarella, grated pecorino cheese, sliced fresh basil leaves, tomato slices and lemon zest. Put the other 4 bread slices (coated side up) on top. In a large nonstick pan on medium heat, cook each side of each sandwich until lightly browned. Press down slightly on sandwiches after turning. Cut in half and serve.

Next Up In Taste
‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend’: 5 big changes in new season
Menu planner: Serve your friends skillet salmon with citrus salsa
Gelato shop backed by magician Penn Jillette coming to Lincoln Square, will feature magic, juggling, ventriloquists
Grilling the perfect, juicy burger on a propane grill: 5 key tips
Menu planner: Red potatoes with walnut-mint pesto
Spicy shrimp with sweet corn salsa is a feast for the taste buds
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
police_lights1.png
Crime
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl kidnapped in Dolton
The vehicle she was taken in was last seen traveling northbound on I-90 and I-94 at 87th Street, according to the alert.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Visitors check out a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
Columnists
Sorry, gun folks: No arm, no foul
Some lobbyists like to tell us that weapons aren’t the problem, people are; they are lying.
By Rick Telander
 
A man was shot dead July 2, 2022, in South Shore.
Crime
One person killed, two others wounded in North Lawndale vacant lot shooting
No arrests have been reported.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting
The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in the foot. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 