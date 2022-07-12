Menu planner: Grilled flat iron steak is both filling and delicious

Grilled flat iron steak

Combine 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, 2 teaspoons minced garlic and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto 1 beef flat iron steak (about 1 pound). Place steak on grill over medium, ash-covered coals.

Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (or 12 to 16 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

Carve steak across the grain into thin slices; season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese; serve.

Black bean salad

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

3 ears fresh corn

3 to 4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

3 jalapeno peppers, seeded and chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1 ripe avocado, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

Cook corn in boiling water 5 minutes; cool and cut kernels from cobs. Whisk together lime juice, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add corn, beans and remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Per serving: 184 calories, 7 grams protein, 8 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 1.1 grams saturated fat, 28 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 311 milligrams sodium, 9 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Chicken pitas with tzatziki

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound well-trimmed boneless skinless chicken thighs

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup fat-free Greek yogurt

1 small cucumber, seeded and grated

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1/4 teaspoon minced garlic

4 pieces flatbread or pocketless pitas, warmed

1 small head Romaine, leaves torn if large

8 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Heat oil in large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Season chicken with cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper. Cook 5 or 6 minutes per side. Cut into bite-size pieces. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, mix together yogurt, cucumber, mint and garlic. Top each piece of flatbread with Romaine, chicken and tomatoes and sauce.

Per serving: 351 calories, 34 grams protein, 10 grams fat (25% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 33 grams carbohydrate, 107 milligrams cholesterol, 493 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Tagine of salmon with lemon and capers

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 25 minutes; marinating time: 1 to 2 hours

Cooking time: 25 minutes; cooling time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the herb mixture:

1 cup coarsely chopped flatleaf parsley

1/2 cup coarsely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

Juice of 2 lemons

1 1/2 tablespoons spicy or regular paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin seeds, freshly ground

2 1/2 pounds salmon fillet

For the vegetables:

1 onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces fennel, thinly sliced

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

2 pounds plum tomatoes, seeded and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/3 cup capers, rinsed

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Combine all herb mixture ingredients. Rub mixture on all sides of salmon. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours. For vegetable bed: Combine vegetables; toss, season with salt and pepper and toss again. Place vegetable mixture in oven-safe casserole dish. Drizzle with olive oil. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove salmon from refrigerator until oven is heated. Place salmon on top of vegetables. Cover; bake 25 minutes or until salmon is cooked through. Cool 5 minutes. Serve salmon with vegetables and resulting broth.

Per serving: 289 calories, 26 grams protein, 16 grams fat (50% calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 345 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Grilled mozzarella and pecorino with tomato and basil sandwiches

For a no-meat meal: Coat 8 thin slices of Italian bread with a thin coat of butter. Put 4 slices, coated side down, on a cutting board. Top with some grated mozzarella, grated pecorino cheese, sliced fresh basil leaves, tomato slices and lemon zest. Put the other 4 bread slices (coated side up) on top. In a large nonstick pan on medium heat, cook each side of each sandwich until lightly browned. Press down slightly on sandwiches after turning. Cut in half and serve.