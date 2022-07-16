The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Horoscope for Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

After 12:45 a.m. EDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will have no trouble expressing your opinions at home, especially to parents. (This is not unusual because you are a sign who has no trouble expressing your opinion any day of the week.) Home repairs and domestic reorganization will appeal to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you have lots of mental energy, which is one reason you’re keen to express your views to others. Short trips, appointments, errands and discussions with others will keep you busy. You’re happy to be involved; plus, you’re glad to enjoy the company of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A discussion with a parent, boss or someone in authority will be lively and dynamic because you have something you want to say. In particular, you’re concerned about what you own, as well as what you earn. Oh yes, you intend to protect your assets. (Natch!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The sun and Mercury are lined up in your sign, which will trigger dynamic conversations with others. Naturally, you will probably do most of the talking. You will certainly initiate these encounters. Enjoy talking to people from other cultures. Travel plans will appeal.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you are inclined to work alone or behind the scenes right now, today you have strong opinions about banking issues and anything to do with shared property or something that must be divided or shared. You will make sure that you defend your best interests.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze with friends and interact with groups because you feel upbeat, friendly and emotionally curious. You won’t hesitate reaching out to initiate discussions with others. Do be aware that this is also a great day to make goals for your future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The mood of today is completely different. Now it’s a wonderful time to talk to authority figures, bosses and parents because you will be clear and confident in whatever you say. In particular, you want to get better organized and accomplish a lot today. “Get busy!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You have strong opinions today, especially about political matters or anything to do with race, religion, philosophy or foreign interests. This is why you will not hesitate to speak up and share your ideas with others. (Lively conversations always stoke a social event.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have firm ideas today about how to handle shared property or disputes about insurance or inheritances. This is why you won’t hesitate to speak up to defend your own interests or clarify how things should be done. Family discussions will be spirited and productive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might attract someone to you who is talkative and informative. Or perhaps, a lively conversation with a friend or partner is what is happening? One thing is certain: Today you want to talk about real things, things that matter to you because you feel a strong need to state your mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This will be a productive day for you because if you’re working, you’ll roll up your sleeves and dig in. Furthermore, you will instruct others how to do things because you have strong opinions about how they should be done. You might teach someone. You might also shop today.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful, playful day! Enjoy social outings, sports events, playful activities with kids and romantic dates. Things will tend to go your way because the moon is in your sign. You have energy to schmooze as well as energy to entertain. It’s a happy day!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Will Ferrell (1967) shares your birthday. You are intuitive, imaginative and creative. You have a dreamy nature that helps you to think outside of the box. You are also a warm, caring person. This year is a bit slower paced because your focus is on relationships. It’s important to hang out with people who have your back.

