Horoscope for Monday, July 25, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or big decisions from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Even though this is Monday, it’s a lovely day to entertain at home. Enjoy friends, family and gatherings. Many of you will also enjoy redecorating or doing something to make your home look more attractive. If exploring real estate, caution against excess.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re in great spirits today, even though it’s Monday. (Go figure.) You feel optimistic and eager to talk to others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. You’re full of big ideas! Why not run them up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

In one way, this is an excellent day for business and commerce. You might boost your earnings today. However, because things are so positive looking, a financial situation might look better than it actually is. Keep your eyes open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a marvelous day! Fair Venus is in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, which means you are happy and optimistic. Admittedly, you will prefer playing instead of working. Therefore, if you can goof off or play hooky, by all means, do so.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Solitude in beautiful surroundings will please you because you want to do something to pamper yourself. (You will really welcome some downtime.) This is a busy time for you with the sun and Mercury in your sign — you need a breather! (If you can swing it.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

At the beginning of the week, and this day in particular, it’s an excellent time for you to deal with friends, groups, classes and conferences. People will be glad to see your face. Furthermore, help from others as well as resources and equipment will be forthcoming. Yay!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a very favorable impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. This means it’s the perfect time to make your pitch or ask for something because people are so favorably inclined toward you. In fact, because of this influence, some of you might strike up a flirtation with a boss.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your desire to escape somewhere, like an enjoyable pleasure trip, is tops on your menu. Basically, you want a change of scenery. You will also enjoy art exhibits, beautiful places and people from other cultures who are attractive and intriguing. Explore!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is an excellent day to negotiate financial matters or discuss how to divide or share an inheritance or a specific amount of money because things will go your way. (You hold the Aces.) You might also receive gifts and promises from others or even cash. Nice!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy dealing with friends and partners today as well as members of the general public because fair Venus is opposite your sign dancing with Jupiter. Relations with groups will be positive and upbeat. You might attract someone to you who is helpful or beneficial in some way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is great day to relate to coworkers. By all means, accept their help. Work-related travel is likely. Some of you might even strike up a work-related romance? You might also gain financial favors from your boss or your job. Fingers crossed!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It’s Monday and you want to play! You certainly want to put pleasure before work. If you can play hooky, do it. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, social outings, the arts and the entertainment world. This is a lovely day for a romantic date or any fun diversion.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Matt LeBlanc (1967) shares your birthday. You are friendly, warm and generous to others. Nevertheless, you have an air of mystery. Although playful, you are always respected. This year is slower paced, in part because you have a stronger focus on close friends and partnerships. This is the year to find relationships that benefit you. Ask for help if you need it.

