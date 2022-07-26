Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the West Side.

Just before 7 p.m., the girl was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.