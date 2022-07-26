The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

The girl was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting
A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting July 26, 2022 in Chicago Lawn.

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the West Side.

Just before 7 p.m., the girl was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.

Next Up In News
Illinois Democrats display united front — at least on hopes Chicago will host 2024 convention
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
Suburban businessman gets probation for bribing state Sen. Martin Sandoval
Quinn for mayor? Says he’ll decide by end of summer, sounds like he’s already in
Activists want Pritzker to shut down youth detention centers in Illinois
Monkeypox cases in Illinois surpass 300 as big summer festivals approach
The Latest
Flanked by other elected officials and representatives from the Democratic National Committee, Mayor Lori Lightfoot urges the DNC to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention.
Elections
Illinois Democrats display united front — at least on hopes Chicago will host 2024 convention
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s visit to Chicago comes as U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly faces opposition as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, with advisers to Gov. J.B Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch recruiting state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, to replace her.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Liam Hendriks isn’t fond of pitching in altitude.
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks faces special challenges pitching in Colorado’s thin air
Closer takes medication to combat effects of high altitude.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Teacher Chuck Stark speaks at a protest near Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home at the end of a hunger strike he participated in last year. CPS proposes firing him for activities related to General Iron protests.
News
Two CPS teachers who protested General Iron face firing for encouraging students to do the same
The Chicago Teachers Union says the teachers, including a hunger striker, are being retaliated against for embarrassing Mayor Lightfoot. The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday.
By Brett Chase
 
Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval walks out of the Dirksen Federal Building after his arraignment hearing on Jan. 28, 2020, in Chicago.
Crime
Suburban businessman gets probation for bribing state Sen. Martin Sandoval
Vahooman “Shadow” Mirkhaef paid Sandoval and ex-McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski.
By Andy Grimm
 
A rendering of the inside of a domed Soldier Field, released on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Editorials
Mayor should put a lid on billion-dollar Soldier Field dome plans
With so many far more pressing issues around town and in the parks that are in need of public funding, taxpayers shouldn’t be made responsible for a billion-dollar stadium renovation.
By CST Editorial Board
 