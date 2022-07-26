Girl, 15, killed in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Chicago Lawn on the West Side.
Just before 7 p.m., the girl was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road, according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
Authorities have not released any additional information on the shooting.
The Latest
DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s visit to Chicago comes as U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly faces opposition as chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, with advisers to Gov. J.B Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch recruiting state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, to replace her.
Closer takes medication to combat effects of high altitude.
The Chicago Teachers Union says the teachers, including a hunger striker, are being retaliated against for embarrassing Mayor Lightfoot. The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote Wednesday.
Vahooman “Shadow” Mirkhaef paid Sandoval and ex-McCook Mayor Jeffrey Tobolski.
With so many far more pressing issues around town and in the parks that are in need of public funding, taxpayers shouldn’t be made responsible for a billion-dollar stadium renovation.