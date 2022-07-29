Highland Park businesses affected by July 4 parade massacre eligible for SBA loans
A business recovery center will be at the First Bank of Highland Park, 1835 First St., until Aug. 11.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the federal Small Business Administration approved the state of Illinois request for businesses affected by the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park to be eligible to apply for low-interest loans.
Pritzker said in a statement, “With the SBA’s assistance, Highland Park residents can focus on healing — knowing that the state and nation has their back.”
The loans would come from the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a statement, “We greatly appreciate the support being provided by Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Brad Schneider, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration.”
“Through their efforts, a safety net is being offered to respond to the unique needs of our valued business community and not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the July 4 massacre that shook our community to its core. The SBA has been a valued resource in the past, and we are grateful that they are providing a swift and impactful response during this difficult time.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION: For a limited time, a business recovery center will be set up at the First Bank of Highland Park, 1835 First St., Highland Park. The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed Sunday.
The center will close 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17536.
From the state:“Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for people with hearing impairments) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.
The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 25, 2023.
Additional information about the state’s recovery efforts are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/Pages/default.aspx.