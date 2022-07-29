Highland Park businesses affected by July 4 parade massacre eligible for SBA loans

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday announced the federal Small Business Administration approved the state of Illinois request for businesses affected by the July 4 parade massacre in Highland Park to be eligible to apply for low-interest loans.

Pritzker said in a statement, “With the SBA’s assistance, Highland Park residents can focus on healing — knowing that the state and nation has their back.”

The loans would come from the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans program.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said in a statement, “We greatly appreciate the support being provided by Governor JB Pritzker, Congressman Brad Schneider, and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration.”

“Through their efforts, a safety net is being offered to respond to the unique needs of our valued business community and not-for-profit organizations in the wake of the July 4 massacre that shook our community to its core. The SBA has been a valued resource in the past, and we are grateful that they are providing a swift and impactful response during this difficult time.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION: For a limited time, a business recovery center will be set up at the First Bank of Highland Park, 1835 First St., Highland Park. The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed Sunday.

The center will close 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17536.

From the state:“Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for people with hearing impairments) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster.

The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is April 25, 2023.

Additional information about the state’s recovery efforts are available at https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/Pages/default.aspx.

