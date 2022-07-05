Highland Park parade shooting: ‘I just feel very bad,’ says uncle of suspected shooter

Robert “Bobby” Crimo III had lived in an apartment behind his uncle’s home in Highwood for about two years.A silver Acura with weeds growing up around it sat parked on the front lawn.

Paul Crimo said it belongs to his nephew.

“He was always very respectable,” Paul Crimo said. “I can’t say nothing bad about him.”

Paul Crimo said he’d last seen his nephew since about 5 p.m Sunday. The nephew was sitting in a recliner at home. The uncle said there was nothing in the young man’s behavior that might have offered a hint of what Bobby Crimo was allegedly about to do.

Bobby Crimo was arrested Sunday, about eight hours after allegedly opening fire on the crowd gathered for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22 Highland Park police department

“I saw no signs — nothing,” Paul Crimo said.

The uncle said he never looked at the young man’s music because he doesn’t like rap.

“He was a really quiet guy. We really didn’t engage,” Crimo said. “He lived in the back apartment and I lived in the front house.”

The uncle said the young man worked at Panera Bread but lost his job when the pandemic hit.

The uncle said the FBI had been to his house but had not removed anything.

“I feel sorry for all the families that lost [loved ones]; my heart goes out to them, and I just feel very bad,” Paul Crimo said.

Outside the two-story gray stucco home, neighbors either didn’t recall the young man or saw him just occasionally — riding away from the house, his music blaring, on a scooter.

One neighbor, who agreed to be identified only as Steve, said he assumed that Crimo was perhaps a new renter because a family of renters had recently moved out of the house.

“I never saw him outside, I never saw people his age in the house,” Steve said.

With reporters gathered outside the Crimo house Tuesday morning, a man walked by yelling obscenities.

“Don’t step on the property. That’s my family,” he yelled.

Asked if he wanted to talk, he raised his middle finger and walked away.

