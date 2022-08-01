Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side.

The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center initially in critical condition but later died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

Seven people have been killed in Belmont Cragin — the community area that includes Galewood — so far this year, according to data kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. The community recorded the same number of homicides over the same period last year.

