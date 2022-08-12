Inside a tense meeting with Supt. Brown and court-appointed monitor, Chef Dominique Tougne remembered and more in your Chicago news roundup

Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 5-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.

This afternoon will be cloudy with scattered sprinkles and a high near 78 degrees. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low near 65. Tomorrow will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high near 81 degrees. Sunday will also be partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high around 76.

Top story

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown held a tense meeting this week with the court-appointed monitor tracking his department’s compliance with a federal order mandating sweeping reforms, our Tom Schubareports.

He struggled to explain how he would meet a key deadline while deeply cutting staff that was implementing those reforms, according to several people at the meeting.

The next day, Brown fired the police official overseeing the court-ordered changes because he raised the same concerns in an email to the superintendent, setting off a firestorm of criticism and questions about the department’s commitment to reform.

The official, Robert Boik, objected to Brown’s plan to take 46 officers from the Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform and assign them to patrol duty. Brown has been under pressure to boost patrols on the CTA and other high-crime areas, a struggle that has required him to cancel officers’ days off.

Boik argued that those officers were crucial to providing 40 hours of required training to nearly every officer by March 3 — training that is a key component in many of the reforms ordered by a federal judge in the wake of the police killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

That deadline loomed during a meeting Monday between Brown and officials assessing the department’s progress, including Maggie Hickey, the court-appointed monitor, and representatives of the Illinois attorney general’s office.

Hickey asked Brown to explain his decision to move the 46 officers and questioned him about meeting the March 3 deadline, according to people at the meeting.

The superintendent insisted the department would rely on an overtime initiative, tapping officers to volunteer to teach classes during their regular days off. Qualified officers would themselves have to be trained for a week.

The monitoring team and the attorney general’s office pressed Brown about his plan, and multiple people said the superintendent was unable to provide specifics.

Tom Schuba has more on the meeting here.

More news you need

A bright one

A recently completed mural in Ukrainian Village would have passersby think that we’re being taken over by extraterrestrial superheroes and cannabis.

The mural was painted on a two-flat at 2100 W. Superior St. in April by a Belgian artist named Renaud Taelemans, who goes by “My Name Is Ebo,” to promote a Chicago concert for the electronic dance group Ganja White Night.

Taelemans works with the band, whose two members are from Belgium and now live in Los Angeles, to create murals in advance of its performances in Chicago and elsewhere.

The artist who goes by “My Name is Ebo” painted this mural in April on a two-flat in Ukrainian Village to help promote a Chicago show by the electronic dance duo Ganja White Night. Robert Herguth/Sun-Times

The Chicago painting — roughly 27 feet tall and 37 feet across — portrays two superhero characters and a forest of what Taelemans says are “alien weed plants.”

“It shows a charismatic city like Chicago has been taken over by the organic elements,” Taelemans says.

Joey Dumas owns the two-flat that’s home to the mural. He’s glad to have it to add something “colorful, interesting” to what he calls the “ugliest building in Chicago.”

Nicky Andrewshas more on the story behind the mural here.

From the press box

