The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Outdoors Sports

As dove season approaches, here’s a look at conditions at select Illinois public sites

With the dove-hunting season opening Thursday, Sept. 1, here’s a couple reminders and the annual look at conditions at select Illinois public sites.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE As dove season approaches, here’s a look at conditions at select Illinois public sites
Mourning doves on wires Sunday on a rural road.

Mourning doves on wires Sunday on a rural road.

Dale Bowman

Here’s a couple reminders and the annual conditions report as dove hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, in Illinois.

Finding steel dove shot is hit and miss.

If you have a banded bird, please report it at reportband.gov.

“We band doves throughout the state and those are equally important as other banded birds for population management,” retired, but filling in, wildlife biologist Bob Massey messaged.

Conditions report (in order of prospects) at select public sites

Jim Edgar/Panther Creek SFWA: Traditional top spot had good sunflowers and wheat, mowed and staked; all fields had doves. Reminder, permit holders sign up for draw from 8-10 a.m., then draw. For first five days, fields 1-3-5 for odd days, 2-4-6 for even. On Days 6-10, drawings at 10 a.m.

Matthiessen SP: Sunflowers good, mowed, No. 3 a little weedy.

Iroquois County SWA: Good sunflowers, good dove use.

Shabbona SP: Fields—22 acres sunflower, 7 millet/buckwheat—comparable to great opener last year; seeing birds.

Silver Springs SFWA: Sunflowers look better than last year, seeing birds.

Des Plaines SFWA: Sunflowers good, burnt/mowed.

Green River SWA: Sunflowers and millet, mowed, some fields good, some weedy.

Kankakee River SP: Sunflower maturity all over (some in bloom), lateness may hurt some fields.

Moraine View SRA: Couple fields good, others poor.

Chain O’Lakes SP: Millet mowed, doves flying last week.

Next Up In Outdoors
Enabled to catch his first ‘true trophy’ muskie after 55 years of trying
Chicago outdoors: Suburban bucks, Jack O’Lantern mushrooms, black crickets and Illinois doves/pigeons
New ownership brings continuity to C.J. Smith Resort, the oldest family bait shop around Chicago
Sizing up the coho this year on southern Lake Michigan and considering some history
Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Smallmouth, shoreline salmon/trout, drum, bluegill, catfish, coho
A canoe, a line-testing big fish, family and rain in a Fish of the Week that nearly has it all
The Latest
A man allegedly shot and killed a 50-year-old man Aug. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Man fired gun into West Town restaurant where ex-girlfriend worked, fatally striking a patron, prosecutors say
Charlie Moreno, 41, fired through the window of the restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
R. Kelly walks with attorneys and supporters into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in March 2019.
R. Kelly
Two R. Kelly accusers take stand, say they were sexually abused by singer while underage
The testimony from “Pauline” and “Tracy” comes as federal prosecutors say their case against the imprisoned singer is coming to a close.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
A photo shows the crash site where a woman was killed by a driver Aug. 28, 2022, on Cicero Avenue at 65th Street.
Crime
Woman struck and killed by speeding Corvette that was ‘showing off’ with another Corvette before crash, witness says
The woman was in the crosswalk at Cicero Avenue and 65th Street as the two cars were showing each other up and one of them hit her early Sunday, according to police and a witness.
By David Struett
 
Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), announces he is running for mayor of Chicago in 2023, during a news conference at The Plant in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022.
Politics
Mayoral challenger Ray Lopez wants to curb mayoral power, cut City Council by half
The most dramatic and controversial of Lopez’s proposals is to reduce the size of the City Council from 50 members to just 25. Alderpersons and mayors have talked about it for decades.
By Fran Spielman
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses gun violence prevention efforts in Chicago during a news conference at City Hall in the Loop, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot appoints 7-member interim police oversight commission
The interim commission will have a lot of power. It will be expected to fill several vacancies on the Police Board and with review the Chicago Police Department’s budget before a City Council vote on the mayor’s 2023 budget.
By Fran Spielman
 