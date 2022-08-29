As dove season approaches, here’s a look at conditions at select Illinois public sites

Here’s a couple reminders and the annual conditions report as dove hunting season opens Thursday, Sept. 1, in Illinois.

Finding steel dove shot is hit and miss.

If you have a banded bird, please report it at reportband.gov.

“We band doves throughout the state and those are equally important as other banded birds for population management,” retired, but filling in, wildlife biologist Bob Massey messaged.

Conditions report (in order of prospects) at select public sites