As dove season approaches, here’s a look at conditions at select Illinois public sites
With the dove-hunting season opening Thursday, Sept. 1, here’s a couple reminders and the annual look at conditions at select Illinois public sites.
Finding steel dove shot is hit and miss.
If you have a banded bird, please report it at reportband.gov.
“We band doves throughout the state and those are equally important as other banded birds for population management,” retired, but filling in, wildlife biologist Bob Massey messaged.
Conditions report (in order of prospects) at select public sites
Jim Edgar/Panther Creek SFWA: Traditional top spot had good sunflowers and wheat, mowed and staked; all fields had doves. Reminder, permit holders sign up for draw from 8-10 a.m., then draw. For first five days, fields 1-3-5 for odd days, 2-4-6 for even. On Days 6-10, drawings at 10 a.m.
Matthiessen SP: Sunflowers good, mowed, No. 3 a little weedy.
Iroquois County SWA: Good sunflowers, good dove use.
Shabbona SP: Fields—22 acres sunflower, 7 millet/buckwheat—comparable to great opener last year; seeing birds.
Silver Springs SFWA: Sunflowers look better than last year, seeing birds.
Des Plaines SFWA: Sunflowers good, burnt/mowed.
Green River SWA: Sunflowers and millet, mowed, some fields good, some weedy.
Kankakee River SP: Sunflower maturity all over (some in bloom), lateness may hurt some fields.
Moraine View SRA: Couple fields good, others poor.
Chain O’Lakes SP: Millet mowed, doves flying last week.