Horoscope for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11:15 p.m. PDT. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A discussion with someone older or more experienced might help you today. Note: Whatever happens, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with this person. Keep your ears open because this person can help you in a practical way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can accomplish a lot today because you’re willing to work hard. In fact, you will put up with discomfort and difficulty to persevere at what you want to achieve. Basically, you want to get the job done. This same self-denying attitude can apply to improving your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have a sober, realistic attitude when it comes to your kids, or a social occasion, or perhaps something to do with sports events. You want everything to unfold realistically, and in a practical, doable fashion. No pie-in-the-sky stuff, not today. Just get it done.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The past has a strong attraction for you, which is why you might reminisce about childhood experiences or earlier family events. You will prefer to stay at home and be comforted by the familiarity of your daily surroundings. Life marches on.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today discussions with others will be about serious, practical matters. You won’t be inclined to talk about your feelings; however, if you have a problem, you might seek out the advice of someone older or more experienced. You want common sense answers today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you deal with financial matters, or practical issues dealing with your possessions, you will likely make good progress because today you’re ready to deal with physical, doable issues. Your approach will be common sense and logical, which is why you’ll get a lot done. (Fingers crossed.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn. This promotes a more sober and realistic view of things from your point of view. It also gives you the ability to put up with adversity and strain because you have the patience to deal with whatever it is you want to accomplish. (Admirable!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Research will go well because you are focused and not in a frivolous frame of mind. You will stick with your original intent to find information or solve problems, even if you have to undergo some discomfort to do so. This is why you will get results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation with someone older or more experienced might benefit you today. This is why this is a good day to seek out an older person whose wisdom you respect and who might offer you emotional support and practical suggestions. (Hey, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Discussions with bosses, parents and perhaps the police will be sober but hopefully, practical and worthwhile today. In fact, people are willing to put up with discomfort because they have the patience and perseverance to wait for the results they want. Hang in there.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you are studying something today, you will achieve a lot because you are focused and will continue studying until you have achieved what you want to learn. Others might use this same patient perseverance to deal with complicated travel plans, legal matters or medical issues.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will do well in discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes or debt because you’re willing to persevere and do your homework. You’re not going to quit at the first boring annoyance. Perseverance and patience will bring you the results you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Guitarist, songwriter co-founder “Metallica” James Hetfield (1963) shares your birthday. You are witty, energetic and charismatic. You have great communication skills; plus, you are focused about what you want to achieve. This year is your turn to receive for recognition for your past efforts. Expect kudos, commendations, awards and promotions. This is also the time for major decisions. Well done!

