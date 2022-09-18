The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Yankees’ Aaron Judge now two homers short of Roger Maris’ AL record

Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998.

By  Associated Press
   
New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits his 59th home run during the seventh inning Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kenny Yoo/AP

MILWAUKEE — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday, moving within two of Roger Maris’ American League record with 16 games remaining.

Judge’s 11th multihomer game tied the season record set by Detroit’s Hank Greenberg 1938 and matched by the Cubs’ Sammy Sosa in 1998. The two homers against Milwaukee totaled 857 feet.

Seeking a Triple Crown, Judge had four hits and four RBIs. He leads the major leagues in homers and with 127 RBIs. His two-run double in the ninth raised his batting average to .3162, third behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez at .317 and Boston’s Xander Bogaerts at .3164.

Judge hit his first of the day on a sinker from Jason Alexander with a 2-0 count in the third inning. The 414-foot, opposite-field drive left the bat at 112 mph.

Then in the seventh against Luis Perdomo, Judge pulled a slider with a 1-2 count for a 443-foot shot to left.

Judge, had not homered in his previous three games since going deep twice at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber is second in the major leagues with 39 homers.

Maris hit 61 homers for the Yankees in 1961, one more than Babe Ruth in 1927.

The Latest
Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson holds up the championship trophy as the Aces celebrate their WNBA championship.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Aces defeat Sun for first WNBA title
Las Vegas’ Chelsea Gray went 9 of 13 from the floor and was named MVP.
By Pat Eaton-Robb | AP
 
Jimmy Eat World performs during the final day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Music
Riot Fest 2022: Day 3 photo gallery
Nine Inch Nails leads the lineup on the festival’s final day, which also includes sets by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Coolio, Jawbox, Zola Jesus and The Linda Lindas.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs starter Javier Assad pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Cubs
Cubs’ 2023 rotation far from settled
Aside from Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks, there’s no clear picture on who will be part of next year’s rotation.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Packers tackle David Bakhtiari has a knee injury.
Bears
Bears-Packers: Pro Bowl T David Bakhtiari won’t play
He tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, and played 27 snaps in last season’s regular season finale — but not in the playoffs or this season’s Week 1 game.
By Patrick Finley
 
Arizona State fired coach Herm Edwards on Sunday.
College Sports
Arizona State fires football coach Herm Edwards
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference.
By John Marshall | AP
 