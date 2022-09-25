Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:30 a.m. to noon Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have strong ideas about how to improve your workplace or your job or perhaps a relationship with a coworker. Your wisest course will be to seek the cooperation of others. Be diplomatic. In fact, be ready to defer to authority.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Romantic feelings are intense and passionate. However, feelings related to sports and your kids might be equally as intense. (It’s that kind of day.) The best way to get any job done is to work with others in units or in partnership.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have strong ideas about redecorating projects or how to make where you live look more attractive. Perhaps these feelings relate to ideas about entertaining others? Be willing to listen to the input of someone with more wisdom and experience. Group interactions will be successful.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your communication skills are excellent. You will be diplomatic and charming; and yet, very persuasive! However, when dealing with family matters or family discussions, be prepared to defer to your elders or someone in a position of authority. Your smart choice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind, you might see new uses and applications for something that you own. You might also see new ways to earn money or spend money in an enterprising way. Regardless of what happens, you will have to listen to the input of someone, especially a relative, sibling or neighbor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have strong feelings about your appearance, how you want to look, and how you want to relate to someone. (Nothing is casual.) Meanwhile, you might be tempted to spend too much money on luxurious items or spend too much money on others, especially a group. Be aware of this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel optimistic because relations with others are upbeat and friendly. (You are a people pleaser, and like to get along with others because essentially, you want harmony in your surroundings.) Nevertheless, something going on behind the scenes, or privately in your life, matters a lot to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your feelings toward a friend or even a group are strong. (For some, a friend could become a lover.) No matter what happens, basically, this is a happy day for you because you have a warm feeling in your tummy. All is well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone in authority might expect a particular response from you today. Or perhaps this situation is vice versa? You might be waiting for a message or a signal from a parent or boss? Relations with groups and organizations are positive. You might make a new friend.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are noticed by others today, probably a group of people. Your involvement in something, perhaps dealing with other countries or different cultures, will call attention to you. You definitely have strong feelings about political and religious matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are intrigued with any chance to expand your horizons today. If you can do this through travel, fine. However, you will also be excited with fascinating discussions about philosophical, spiritual or political ideas. It will please you to learn from the wisdom of others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be intense because people have a vested interest in something. Meanwhile, you have specific ideas about financial matters or perhaps, a pending purchase, and you will welcome advice about this.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (1969) shares your birthday. You tend to see things in black and white terms. You work hard for success. You value your independence; nevertheless, you are empathetic with others. This year is a time of hard work and construction for you. It’s time to build things (perhaps literally) as well as inner structures in your world.

