The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

African lion Zari gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo

The cubs appear to be healthy and began nursing within their first hours, zoo officials said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE African lion Zari gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo
African lion Zari gave birth to three cubs on Monday.

African lion Zari gave birth to three cubs on Monday.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo’s lion pride just got a little bigger.

Four-and-a-half-year-old African lion Zari gave birth to three cubs on Monday, zoo officials said. The cubs appear to be healthy and reached a critical milestone when they began nursing within their first hours.

The cubs have not been named or had their sex determined yet, officials said. Over the next few days, the cubs will open their eyes and be more mobile though they will remain dependent on their mother for several weeks.

“We could not be more honored to care for Zari, her cubs, and the rest of the pride here at Lincoln Park Zoo,” said Mike Murray, curator of mammals and behavioral husbandry. “The animal care and veterinary team confirmed Zari’s pregnancy after observing breeding behavior, monitoring hormone levels, and conducting voluntary ultrasounds.”

Murray said it will take some time for the new additions to meet the rest of the pride, and it will be up to Zari to decide when to make the introductions. The other lions are separated from Zari and her cubs, but they can all see each other.

”Zari is just an incredible mom, and she was immediately attentive to the cubs,” Murray said.

The new cubs and Zari will not be visible to the public for several weeks. In the meantime, staff will keep watch for important milestones in the cubs’ development.

Zari’s pregnancy came after the zoo used breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari, produce cubs after genetic testing.

This is Zari’s second pregnancy. Pilipili, her first male cub with Jabari, was born in March, officials said.

“It’s a wonderful pride that we have here, and it’s thrilling to watch them settle in and have this pride grow the way it has,” Murray said.

African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands.

The zoo’s Pepper Family Wildlife Center, which opened in 2021, recreates a savanna-style living environment for the lions. The habitat won a Chicago Innovation Award in November.

The facility is also home to two Canada lynxes, two red pandas and two snow leopards.

Next Up In News
Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Head of City Council’s public safety committee renews call to fire Chicago cop with ties to far-right Proud Boys
New Lightfoot ad touts her efforts against violent crime
Illinois House approves assault weapons ban; Gov. Pritzker vows to sign it
Metra launches live train tracker
The Latest
A plane made an emergency landing Jan. 10, 2023 in Bolingbrook.
Suburban Chicago
Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on I-355 in Bolingbrook
Just before 2 p.m., the plane’s engine failed and it landed on the southbound lanes of I-355 near milepost 13.7, authorities said. No one was hurt, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) after he introduced her with Chicago first lady Amy Eshleman at the Starlight Restaurant in the Ashburn neighborhood in June — an event that prompted the Board of Ethics to fine Curtis $1,000 fine for using his official city email account to advertise it.
City Hall
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council re-thinking support over mayor’s failure to reach out after he accidentally shot himself
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) said his second thoughts stem from Lightfoot’s “coldness” toward him, including her not contacting him after the accidental shooting last fall and his more recent hospitalization for a low blood count. “I wouldn’t treat my friends that way,” he said.
By Fran Spielman
 
Deerfield’s Jacob Cohn, left, works around the defense of Prosser’s Jaelen Spearman.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
merlin_109310031.jpg
Bears
Poles ready to play ‘Let’s make a deal’ with No. 1 pick
The first-year GM wasn’t thrilled with the circumstances that got the 3-14 Bears the top pick in the 2023 draft. But he’ll get over that — and look for quarterback-needy teams like the Colts willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to get the quarterback they want.
By Mark Potash
 
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current.
Red Stars
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City NWSL team
Mahomes joins a list of current and former NFL players who have a stake in the women’s professional soccer league, including Bears guard Michael Schofield who is part of the Red Stars ownership group.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 