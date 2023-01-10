African lion Zari gives birth to 3 cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo’s lion pride just got a little bigger.

Four-and-a-half-year-old African lion Zari gave birth to three cubs on Monday, zoo officials said. The cubs appear to be healthy and reached a critical milestone when they began nursing within their first hours.

The cubs have not been named or had their sex determined yet, officials said. Over the next few days, the cubs will open their eyes and be more mobile though they will remain dependent on their mother for several weeks.

“We could not be more honored to care for Zari, her cubs, and the rest of the pride here at Lincoln Park Zoo,” said Mike Murray, curator of mammals and behavioral husbandry. “The animal care and veterinary team confirmed Zari’s pregnancy after observing breeding behavior, monitoring hormone levels, and conducting voluntary ultrasounds.”

Murray said it will take some time for the new additions to meet the rest of the pride, and it will be up to Zari to decide when to make the introductions. The other lions are separated from Zari and her cubs, but they can all see each other.

”Zari is just an incredible mom, and she was immediately attentive to the cubs,” Murray said.

The new cubs and Zari will not be visible to the public for several weeks. In the meantime, staff will keep watch for important milestones in the cubs’ development.

Zari’s pregnancy came after the zoo used breeding recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari, produce cubs after genetic testing.

This is Zari’s second pregnancy. Pilipili, her first male cub with Jabari, was born in March, officials said.

“It’s a wonderful pride that we have here, and it’s thrilling to watch them settle in and have this pride grow the way it has,” Murray said.

African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands.

The zoo’s Pepper Family Wildlife Center, which opened in 2021, recreates a savanna-style living environment for the lions. The habitat won a Chicago Innovation Award in November.

The facility is also home to two Canada lynxes, two red pandas and two snow leopards.

