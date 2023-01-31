The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Highland Park parade shooting suspect to appear in court Tuesday

Robert Crimo III was last in court in November, when prosecutors told a judge they had shared 2,500 pages of evidence with the defense and expected to share thousands of pages more.

By  David Struett
   
Dozens of mourners gather for a vigil in Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The accused Highland Park parade shooter is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

Robert Crimo III was last in court on Nov. 1, when prosecutors told Judge Victoria Rossetti they had shared 2,500 pages of evidence with the defense and expected to share thousands of more documents.

In a court hearing last week for Crimo’s father, who is charged with reckless conduct, prosecutors said they were continuing to hand over evidence to the younger Crimo’s defense attorneys as part of the discovery process.

Tuesday’s hearing will be the first since Crimo III allegedly made a prank phone call from the Lake County Jail to a New York Post reporter on New Year’s Eve.

Crimo III has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts for allegedly firing an assault rifle at paradegoers from a rooftop at Central Avenue and Second Street in the north suburb. Seven people died and 48 others were wounded.

His attorneys have not yet requested a trial, which would start a countdown under the state’s speedy trial law.

Both Crimos are also the target of a dozen civil lawsuits filed by shooting victims.

The younger Crimo allegedly disguised himself in women’s clothes during the attack and dropped the rifle while running away. Police said they identified Crimo by that weapon and from images from surveillance cameras. Police arrested Crimo eight hours after the attack as he drove his mother’s car in North Chicago.

