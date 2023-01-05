The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 5, 2023
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

By  Rob Maaddi | Associated Press
   
Lights at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium are illuminated blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Aaron Doster/AP

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

