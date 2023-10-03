Park Ridge crash leaves driver dead, power out
Shalom Peters, 37, of Morton Grove was driving east on Oakton Street when he hit two utility poles near Grace Avenue about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Park Ridge police said.
A predawn traffic crash in Park Ridge left a 37-year-old man dead and power outages in the area, police said Tuesday.
Shalom Peters was behind the wheel of a 2017 Mercedes SUV traveling east when he crossed into the westbound lanes in the 1000 block of Oakton Street about 2:35 a.m., Park Ridge police spokesman Tom Gadomski said.
The SUV then hit two utility poles, leaving Peters, of Morton Grove, dead on the scene, according to Gadomski, who said no one else was in the SUV.
The eastbound lanes have been reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed because of “extensive utility repair” that needs to be done after the wreck caused power outages in the area.
The Latest
The Broncos have the worst defense in football. Fields, until Sunday, was one of the worst quarterbacks in the sport. Both might still be true.
The House of Representatives ousted Kevin McCarthy of his powers on a 216-210 vote. Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, a McCarthy ally, was named speaker pro tempore.
The Bears gave us the mother of all chokes, the Cubs went and got themselves eliminated, the White Sox took their 100th “L” — and all in about 24 hours. Man, we’re good at being bad.
Gordon was an art student at St. Norbert College in 1961 and was working as an assistant for Packers equipment manager Gerald “Dad” Braisher when he was offered the chance to design the team’s logo under then-coach Vince Lombardi, WLUK-TV reported.
Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with fellow aviation enthusiast Richard McSpadden, 63, when their small plane crashed after takeoff from an upstate New York airport.