The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Metro/State

Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt to court

By the time the father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect appeared in the courtroom, the shirt was inside out. But the judge still lambasted him.

By  David Struett
 Updated  
SHARE Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt to court
Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence while wearing a T-shirt reading “I’m a political pawn.”

Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence while wearing a T-shirt reading “I’m a political pawn.”

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect reported to begin his jail sentence on Wednesday wearing a T-shirt saying “I’m a political pawn,” prompting a Lake County judge to threaten him with contempt of court if he broke court rules again.

Robert Crimo Jr. walked into the Lake County Courthouse wearing the shirt against Judge George Strickland’s decorum rules. The back of the shirt read “Laws, facts, reality.”

By the time he appeared in the courtroom, the shirt was inside out. But the judge still lambasted him.

“The rules are not negotiable,” Strickland told Crimo Jr. “Did you read the rules?”

“No,” Crimo Jr. replied, holding a lectern, face unshaven and a shoe untied.

“That’s very interesting,” the judge said.

He threatened to hold Crimo Jr. in contempt of court if he broke the rules again.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

A sheriff’s deputy escorted Crimo Jr. to a backroom, not handcuffed, after inventorying a book on constitutional law with a copy of the Constitution tucked into it.

Crimo Jr. accepted a plea deal last week. He agreed to serve 60 days in jail and two years of probation while pleading guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct.

He will serve half the time with good behavior.

Crimo Jr. will serve out his sentence at the Lake County Jail, where his son Robert Crimo III is being held on 117 felony counts. His son is accused of opening fire from a rooftop during the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade in 2022, killing seven people and wounding 48 others.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

After the hearing, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo Jr.’s decision to make a statement with the T-shirt raises questions “whether he understands what he has done.”

“I believe that his shirt today shows that he is not taking this seriously, that he is not remorseful for his acts which caused so much pain and damage,” Rinehart told reporters. “I think we’ve learned a lot about how Mr. Crimo looks at this case.”

The father was set to go to trial last week as prosecutors sought to prove he recklessly signed the gun ownership card application for his son in 2019 when his son was too young to do so himself.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., left, listens to a Lake County Courthouse Sheriff at the Lake County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence, after pleading guilty to charges arising from his sponsorship of his son’s application for a gun license.

Robert E. Crimo Jr. was threatened with contempt of court for wearing a T-shirt into the courthouse that proclaimed “I’m a political pawn.”

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Crimo Jr. signed it despite knowing his son had threatened an unrelated mass shooting a few years before allegedly opening fire at the parade, prosecutors said.

The shooting suspect was 19 when he received the firearm owner’s identification card, two years sooner than he could have received it without a parent’s or guardian’s signature.

Crimo Jr. accepted a last-minute plea deal that spared him from a potential three-year sentence had he been found guilty of felony reckless conduct charges.

His son is set to appear in court in December when a judge said she might set a trial date.

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
No testimony from Highland Park massacre suspect at dad’s trial next week
Highland Park massacre suspect’s father wants to call his son as a witness in his own trial next month
Highland Park massacre suspect keeps phone privileges despite rant that FBI staged attack
The Latest
A U.S. Geological Survey map of an earthquake’s reach from Standard, Illinois.
News
Earthquake measured at 3.6 magnitude confirmed in Putnam County
The shaking may have extended into parts southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Las Vegas Raiders v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears plan for QB Justin Fields to start vs. Lions
Fields dislocated his right thumb after trying to throw away the ball while being sacked by the Vikings’ Danielle Hunter on Oct. 15.
By Patrick Finley
 
Cataleya takes a bite of a necatrine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. | Cataleya, sentada junto a su padre Elier, se come una nectarina mientras esperan en Union Station de Chicago un autobús que los llevará a un refugio temporal el año pasado. | Anthony Vazquez/Archivos Sun-Times
Immigration
Number of migrants arriving by bus, staying in Chicago police stations at lowest point in months
There are fewer buses coming into the city carrying migrants then recent months, and the number of migrants at police stations has also dropped.
By Michael Loria
 
Former “Windy City Rehab” craftsman Ari Smejkal is photographed at a recent job site in Bucktown.
Windy City Rehab
From bodybuilding bouncer to TV craftsman on ‘Windy City Rehab’ — what’s next for Ari Smejkal?
Smejkal, 60, parted ways with the popular HGTV show this year after seven seasons. He’s got big plans going forward, but they don’t include working on TV.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A broad-tailed hummingbird, with red spots on its cheeks, is seen feeding on an Alabama crimson honeysuckle as it flies near Champaign.
Outdoors
Chasing Illinois’ first sighting of a broad-tailed hummingbird
Last week I had a rare chance to take part in the state’s first confirmed sighting of the bird, near Champaign.
By Dale Bowman
 