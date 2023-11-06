The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail

Judge George Strickland accepted the plea deal, which requires Crimo Jr. to serve 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and orders him to give up his own gun ownership card and surrender any weapons.

By  David Struett
   
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.

Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

The father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and will serve 60 days in jail.

Robert Crimo Jr. was set to go to trial Monday as prosecutors sought to prove he recklessly signed the gun ownership card for his child when he was too young. Prosecutors said he signed those papers despite knowing the son had expressed suicidal and violent thoughts.

Crimo Jr. was facing seven felony counts that carried a sentence of up to three years, but he accepted a plea on misdemeanor counts that carried a maximum of one year in jail.

Judge George Strickland accepted the plea deal, which requires Crimo Jr. to serve 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and orders him to give up his own gun ownership card and surrender any weapons.

His son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of buying weapons with the gun card and later opening fire from a rooftop in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, killing seven people and wounding 48 others.

Crimo Jr. will remain free until he surrenders himself to the Lake County sheriff’s office on Nov. 15.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

