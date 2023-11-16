The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023

Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination

A rare chance to tour the Urban Stream Research Center In Warrenville, the 10th annversary of Openlands’ Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination opening at Morton Arboretum are in the Go & Show this week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination
A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center in Warrenvlle, which has rare public tours on Saturday and Sunday. Credit: Dale Bowman

A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center in Warrenvlle, which has rare public tours on Saturday and Sunday.

Dale Bowman

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County offers rare chances to tour the Urban Stream Research Center at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville. I can’t recommend this highly enough, it is a cool experience.

As the FPDDC put it, “See how Forest Preserve District of DuPage County ecologists are raising freshwater mussels, federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonflies, and other aquatic animals during special behind-the-scenes tours of the Urban Stream Research Center at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.”

It costs $5. Tours leave every 30 minutes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Register  online or at (630) 933-7248.

* * *

Openlands is holding a bird walk to commemorate the 10th anniversity of its Birds in My Neighborhood program on Saturday, Nov. 18. Go to https://openlands.org/event/birds-in-my-neighborhood-10-year-anniversary-bird-walk/ for details and to register. It will be on the North Side.

Openlands’ Birds in the Neighborhoods program needs volunteers for working with students. Information on the program is at https://openlands.org/programs/birds-in-my-neighborhood/.

* * *

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum opens Saturday, Nov. 18, and runs through Jan. 6.

Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more.

For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

“Symphony Woods” (shown here in 2020) remains one of the favorites at “Illumination” at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Credit: Dale Bowman

“Symphony Woods” (shown here in 2020) remains one of the favorites at “Illumination” at Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Credit: Dale Bowman

Dale Bowman

Next Up In News
Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North
Takeaways from President Biden’s long-awaited meeting with China’s Xi Jinping
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, other Democrats evacuated from DNC headquarters during protest calling for cease fire in Gaza
Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients
Two suspects charged with Beverly carjacking — one day after family briefly lost second car to thieves
Family demands justice after food delivery driver killed, brother wounded in Humboldt Park shooting. ‘They didn’t deserve this.’
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man dies after assault outside House of Blues in River North
Two men approached the victim and demanded his belongings, then one punched him in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Amazon employee Darnell Gilton, 23, removes a product from a pod after it was purchased and places the product in a tote, which is moved a conveyor through the warehouse depending on it’s destination, at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 6605 W. Monee Manhattan Rd. in Monee, Illinois, Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Other Views
Amazon’s treatment of workers can improve, if lawmakers act
Amazon’s ability to churn through employees, leaving them bruised and broken, is also connected to its outsize power across the economy and in local labor markets.
By Pat Garofalo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mother’s lies about my father’s identity still trouble me
She continues to insist her son’s dad was her late husband, but tests indicate he was the result of an affair.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Coach Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender, center) works with the American Samoan soccer team in “Next Goal Wins.”
Movies and TV
‘Next Goal Wins’ deserves yellow cards for miscasting, cliches and trickery
Soccer film doesn’t live up to director Taika Waititi’s usual quirky standards.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 