Go & Show: Urban Stream Research Center, Birds in My Neighborhood and Illumination

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County offers rare chances to tour the Urban Stream Research Center at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville. I can’t recommend this highly enough, it is a cool experience.

As the FPDDC put it, “See how Forest Preserve District of DuPage County ecologists are raising freshwater mussels, federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonflies, and other aquatic animals during special behind-the-scenes tours of the Urban Stream Research Center at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.”

It costs $5. Tours leave every 30 minutes, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Register online or at (630) 933-7248.

* * *

Openlands is holding a bird walk to commemorate the 10th anniversity of its Birds in My Neighborhood program on Saturday, Nov. 18. Go to https://openlands.org/event/birds-in-my-neighborhood-10-year-anniversary-bird-walk/ for details and to register. It will be on the North Side.

Openlands’ Birds in the Neighborhoods program needs volunteers for working with students. Information on the program is at https://openlands.org/programs/birds-in-my-neighborhood/.

* * *

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum opens Saturday, Nov. 18, and runs through Jan. 6.

Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more.

For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.