72-year-old man fatally shot in Logan Square

A 72-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Logan Square neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Cesar A. Patino was walking outside around 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone possibly in a white car shot him in the chest, according to police.

Patino, of the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center at 10:44 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one is in custody.