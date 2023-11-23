Previewing the Illinois high school football state championship games

Nine out of ten high school football plans probably would predicted back in August that Loyola and Lincoln-Way East would meet in the Class 8A state championship game this season. They would have been correct.

The Ramblers (13-0) beat Lincoln-Way East (13-0) 13-3 in the title game last year. And they knocked the Griffins out of the playoffs in 2021 with a 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals.

Caden O’Rourke, the Griffins’ dominant defensive end, had Loyola on his mind after a second-round victory against Minooka.

“We have a real grudge against Loyola,” O’Rourke said after the game. “They’ve taken us out [of the playoffs] the past two years. We want to finish them this year.”

Back in 2018, Before O’Rourke was in high school, Loyola beat Lincoln-Way East 24-16. So the Ramblers have ended three of the Griffins’ last four playoff runs. Lincoln-Way East did beat Loyola in the 2017 state title game.

This is a real rivalry, where every recent game has carried significant weight. When Loyola and Lincoln-Way East play, it matters.

Both programs are built on defense. The Griffins shut out Taft, Minooka and Warren in the playoffs and allowed Barrington just six points in the semifinals.

O’Rourke, a 6-5, 220-pound junior, is joined on defense by linebacker Connor Durkin (122 tackles) and JT Poynton (112 tackles). Lincoln-Way East is allowing just 5.2 points per game this season.

Experienced quarterback Braden Tischer leads the offense and running back Nuri Muhammad has scored 20 touchdowns this season.

Loyola is a more well-balanced team, with dynamic junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald (1,853 yards passing, 18 TDs, 1 interception). He’s also a force on the ground with 13 rushing TDs.

Keep an eye on Ramblers kicker Michael Baker. He may be the state’s best and gives Loyola a major weapon.

Class 7A: Downers Grove North (11-2) vs. Mount Carmel (12-1), Sat. 4 p.m.

While Loyola is a slight favorite against Lincoln-Way East, its Catholic League Blue conference mate Mount Carmel is a heavy favorite.

The Caravan looked like the best team in the state in a dominant semifinal win against Batavia. Wisconsin recruit Darrion Dupree is a threat to score on every carry and Jack Elliott (2,86 yards, 32 TDs, five interceptions) is one of the state’s best quarterbacks.

Mount Carmel’s defensive line, led by Tavon Rice, dominated against Batavia. Downers Grove North quarterback Owen Lansu, a highly-regarded sophomore, won’t have much time to burn in the pocket.

Running back/safety Noah Battle, one of the area’s best two-way players, is the Trojans’ best chance to break a big play.

Class 6A: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis, Sat. 1 p.m.

This is a rematch of one of the best games in recent memory. Cary-Grove shocked East St. Louis in the 2021 Class 6A title game.

The Flyers, loaded with future college players, were unable to handle Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense that day. The Trojans also won the 6A title in 2018, beating Crete-Monee.

Once again, East St. Louis is the favorite. Cary-Grove quarterback Peyton Seaburg has attempted just 28 passes this season, but we’ve seen the triple-option attack flummox the Flyers before.

Class 5A: Nazareth (8-5) vs. Joliet Catholic (10-3), Sat. 10 a.m.

Logan Malachuk is a three-year starter at quarterback for the Roadrunners, but he’s underrated. The junior has thrown for 3,062 yards with 29 TDs and three interceptions. He’s an excellent decision-maker and has a load of talent surrounding him, including James Penley, Trenton Walker and Lesroy Tittle.

Joliet Catholic has played in 20 state championship games and won 15, the most in the state. The Hilltoppers have a better record than Nazareth but are the underdog in this one. That tradition means something though. And Joliet Catholic has heated up at the right time.

Senior quarterback Andres Munoz is solid and defensive tackle Dillan Johnson is one of the state’s best athletes.

Class 4A: St. Laurence (10-3) s. Rochester (13-0), Fri. 7 p.m.

The Vikings will have to take down a state powerhouse to win its first title since 1976. Rochester has eight state championships in its history, its last coming in 2017. The Rockets have scored 42 points or more in all four playoff games and allowed no more than 14. Rochester has only lost three games in the last three seasons.

St. Laurence, led by running back Aaron Ball (21 TDs), has won a series of close games to advance to ISU, taking down Wheaton Academy by one point and IC Catholic by four.

Class 2A: Wilmington (12-1) vs. Athens (11-2), Fri. 1 p.m.

This is the first state title game appearance for Athens, which has piled up more than 5,000 rushing yards this season. Camren Bigard and Cory Craig are the standouts.

Wilmington, which has not attempted a pass in multiple games this season, won the 3A title in 2014 and the 2A title in 2021. The Wildcats are led by Kyle Farrell, who has more than 2,000 yards rushing and 29 TDs.

