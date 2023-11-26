The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2023 season

Loyola ends the season on top.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school football rankings for the 2023 season
Loyola celebrates with the Class 8A state championship trophy after beating Lincoln-Way East.

Loyola celebrates with the Class 8A state championship trophy after beating Lincoln-Way East.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The final Super 25 rankings are definitely more art than science. 

My philosophy is to weigh performance in the playoffs as the highest factor. The second factor is the team’s overall regular season results. Lastly, it just comes down to which team I think is better. 

Obviously, this is all highly subjective. I covered every team in the final rankings other than Lake Zurich and Providence. I saw most of the teams multiple times, some as many as four or five times, most two or three. 

St. Rita’s ranking may surprise or annoy some readers. The Mustangs were just 5-5 this season (the CCL/ESCC consolation tournament games aren’t included or factored in). St. Rita beat Joliet Catholic and St. Laurence this season. Both of those teams finished the season in Champaign. The Mustangs lost to Mount Carmel twice, Loyola, St. Francis and Brother Rice this season. 

Wilmington checks in at No. 25 after winning the Class 2A state title. There are likely several much larger schools that would beat the Wildcats, but I believe the state championship should be acknowledged, so they grab the final slot. 

Thanks so much for reading this season. As you can see below, nine teams that weren’t ranked in the preseason cracked the final rankings. I’d guess that is about average compared to past years. Based on 2022 results and returning starters and everything I’m not sure I would go back and change much, other than St. Francis. That was a clear whiff in the preseason, I should have included the Spartans back in August. 

Final Super 25 Chicago-area high school football rankings for 2023
With record and preseason ranking

1. Loyola (14-0) 4
2. Mount Carmel (13-1) 1
3. Lincoln-Way East (13-1) 2
4. York (11-2) 7
5. Downers Grove North (11-3) NR
6. Barrington (12-1) NR
7. Batavia (11-2) 3
8. Cary-Grove (12-2) NR
9. Nazareth (9-5) 5
10. St. Francis (10-3) NR
11. Joliet Catholic (10-4) 21
12. Prairie Ridge (9-1) 9
13. Maine South (10-2) 6
14. Warren (9-3) 8
15. Hersey (10-1) 22
16. Lake Zurich (11-2) NR
17. Glenbard West (8-3) 16
18. St. Rita (5-5) 14
19. Carmel (10-2) NR
20. St. Laurence (10-4) NR
21. Lyons (7-4) 11
22. Morgan Park (10-2) 23
23. Providence (8-5) 19
24. St. Ignatius (8-4) NR
25. Wilmington (13-1) NR

Next Up In High School Sports
Should public and private high schools have separate state football tournaments?
Sereniti Adams dominates as balanced scoring effort powers Butler past Plainfield East
Kenner Classic high school basketball notebook
Loyola holds off Lincoln-Way East to repeat as Class 8A state champions
Mount Carmel rolls to Class 7A title, ties Joliet Catholic’s record of 15 championships
Patrick Weaver’s late interception seals Cary-Grove’s Class 6A state title win over East St. Louis
The Latest
A photo of Ryan Poles watching practice.
Bears
What has slowed GM Ryan Poles’ Bears rebuild and what could speed it up?
The teams that quickly flip from pushovers to playoff contenders, like the Jaguars and Texans, typically get coach and quarterback right.
By Jason Lieser
 
Batavia fans hold a sign during the game against Mount Carmel.
High School Football
Should public and private high schools have separate state football tournaments?
Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch and Rochester coach Derek Leonard discuss if private schools have an advantage in football.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn, in 2017.
Nation/World
The Carters: Global power couple, best friends, life mates
Their partnership began as a small-town love story, then over 77 years of marriage led them to the Georgia governor’s office in 1970 and the White House in 1976. After that, it propelled the Carters through four decades as global humanitarians.
By Bill Barrow | Associated Press
 
A bus and car burn on O’Connell Street in central Dublin, where violent scenes unfolded on Nov. 23, 2023 following a knife attack.
Nation/World
Ireland’s prime minister condemns anti-immigrant protesters who rampaged through central Dublin
Up to 500 people looted shops, set fire to vehicles and threw rocks at crowd control officers. The violence was sparked by rumors that a foreign national was responsible for a knife attack outside a Dublin school.
By Danica Kirka | Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields needs to produce — but the most important stat is wins
Fields’ production is important — but he needs to show he can win. Sunday’s crushing loss to the Lions proved that the former means little without the latter.
By Patrick Finley
 