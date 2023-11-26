CTA Yellow Line service remains suspended after crash that injured 38

As people head back to work following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Yellow Line service remains suspended, more than a week after the Nov. 16 crash near the Howard station that injured 38 people and has spurred several lawsuits.

A reopening date for the line — which serves about 1,500 people every weekday — hasn’t been given. CTA officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shuttle bus service is available between the Howard and Dempster-Skokie stations until the train line reopens.

Fire and paramedic crews work to clear the area near the site of a CTA train collision in Rogers Park, on Nov. 16. Thirty-eight people were injured. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Authorities say the southbound Yellow Line train going nearly 30 mph when it struck a snow plow being used to train CTA employees. Three people were critically hurt.

During a press briefing Nov. 17, National Transportation Safety Board chairperson Jennifer Homendy said she hoped the line would be open five days from the incident, when she expected federal investigators to be done documenting the scene. Officials with the agency said investigators had finished their work Wednesday.